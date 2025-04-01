ECITB commits to £2m investment in Aberdeen, Humber, Teesside and more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ECITB commits to £2m investment in Aberdeen, Humber, Teesside and more

Ryan Duff By Ryan Duff
01/04/2025, 1:38 pm
Photo of Ryan Duff
© Supplied by ECITBECITB Regional Skills Hub Funding aims to help train more people to work in the engineering construction industry to tackle skills shortages.
The Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) has announced a further £2 million investment in ‘skills hubs’ across the UK over the next two years.

It is directing funds towards “industrial cluster hot spots” such as the north-east of Scotland, Teesside and the Humber, Scotland, South Wales and the Solent.

This follows on from a previous £1m investment through the trade body’s Regional Skills Hub Funding initiative to increase training provider capacity and grow new entrant numbers into the engineering and construction industry (ECI) as it contends with skills shortages.

ECITB’s cash has already been directed to the Humber region, Teesside, the north-east of Scotland and the wider UK, the organisation explained, as it plans to announce further projects to receive backing “shortly”.

Andrew Hockey, CEO of ECITB, commented: “This extra investment will help further address skills shortages by enhancing training and assessment infrastructure and capabilities at both colleges and independent training providers located in Britain’s industrial heartlands that will directly increase the flow of trained workers into the industry.”

This comes soon after an ECITB report, which found the oil and gas workforce is older than other sectors, and it is unlikely that young people will fill the gap left by retirees.

ECITB CEO Andrew Hockey meeting two Work Ready learners at SETA in Southampton. © Supplied by ECITB/ Dave Dodge
The ECITB recently worked with industry partners as part of the Net Zero Teesside cluster project, which received £478,000 funding last month.

The funding will contribute to an immersive pipefitting, welding, mechanical and project-based training rig and includes enhanced pipefitting facilities.

The joint venture between BP and Equinor recently faced criticism from MPs who claimed government investment of £21.7bn in “unproven technologies” was “risky”.

One of the first businesses to secure funds from the initial £1m pledged by ECITB was the Aberdeen-headquartered 3t.

The training provider used the £200,000 awarded in October to support building of three mobile training units. To date, two of the units have been deployed in the north-west of England.

The third unit is yet to hit the market, however, all three are designed to be deployed across the country.

3t is co-funding the project with £160,000 to build the units and an additional £120,000 a year towards running costs.

The trade body claimed that the units will bring “hundreds of new entrants to industry”, as they deliver ECITB-approved courses in mechanical fitting, pipefitting and plating.

© Supplied by ECITB
The ECITB’s Regional Skills Hub Funding has already supported CATCH, 3t and the Etc.

Hockey added: “Our Labour Forecasting Tool predicts that the ECI could need thousands of additional workers over the coming years for major projects, including those that contribute to the country’s net zero goals.

“Without a pipeline of trained, skilled workers all this risks not being achieved, which is why we are keen to work with more clients, contractors, training providers and industry partners to invest in growing the number of skilled workers needed for other major engineering construction projects now and in the future.”

The first of the firms to receive backing from the initiative was Humber-based training provider, CATCH.

The business was granted £300,000 in January last year to upgrade its existing welding, pipefitting and electrical training facilities in Stallingborough near Grimsby.

CATCH’s new Welding and Pipefitting Hub opened its doors in September and forms part of a joint venture with industry to increase learning capacity by 100% over two years.

Tags