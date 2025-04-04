Reservoir encounter ‘better than expected’ at Shell’s Pensacola well

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Reservoir encounter ‘better than expected’ at Shell’s Pensacola well

By Stephen Coomber, Westwood Energy Group
04/04/2025, 7:00 am
© Supplied by DCTWell Slot is a monthly feature where Westwood’s Stephen Coomber looks at drilling activity and rig moves in UK and Norwegian waters.
Well Slot is a monthly feature where Westwood’s Stephen Coomber looks at drilling activity and rig moves in UK and Norwegian waters.

Well Slot is a monthly feature where Westwood’s Stephen Coomber looks at drilling activity and rig moves in UK and Norwegian waters.

UK Offshore Well Slot March 2025

As of 28 March, Westwood Global Energy reports there is one exploration and one appraisal well active on the UKCS, at Culzean Deep in the CNS and Crosgan (appraisal) in the SNS.

Since the previous report, operations at the Pensacola (appraisal) and Abbey (appraisal) wells have completed. The Crosgan (appraisal) well spudded.

Central North Sea

© Supplied by MaerskCulzean
The Culzean wellhead platform, left.

The TotalEnergies-operated 22/25a-C8, Z Culzean HPHT development infill well is being drilled from the Culzean wellhead platform and spudded on 26 November, sidetracking on 26 February. It is targeting the Upper-Middle Triassic Skagerrak Formation.

The well will be deepened to an ILX exploration target in the Lower Triassic Smith Bank Formation. Westwood estimates pre-drill resources for the exploration target at 67 mmboe, based on analogues.

Southern North Sea

© Supplied by DCT
Valaris 123 jack-up rig, which spudded the Shell-operated 41/5a-3 Pensacola appraisal well.

The 42/14a-3 Crosgan Zechstein appraisal well, operated by ONE-Dyas, was spudded on 22 March with the PROSPECTOR 1 jack-up rig. It is the second appraisal well on Crosgan, targeting the Permian Zechstein Hauptdolomit Formation in a four-way dip closed structure.

The 1990 42/15a-2 Crosgan Zechstein discovery encountered gas and tested at a maximum rate of 1.28 mmscfpd pre-acidisation and 7.6 mmscfpd post-acidisation. The 42/15a-4 appraisal well, drilled in 2023, flowed gas condensate at 114 bcpd and 26.5 mmscfpd. A DST is planned for the new appraisal well. Westwood is currently carrying resources of c. 300 bcf.

The Shell-operated 41/5a-3 Pensacola appraisal well completed on 2 March, having spudded on 17 November with the Valaris 123 jack-up rig. Results have not yet been announced by the JV. The well drilled in a more crestal location than the 2022 discovery. Reported pre-drill 2C resources are 313 bcf gas and 19.8 mmbbl oil (72.6 mmboe).

If commerciality is proven, the discovery will likely be developed with other Zechstein discoveries in the area via a new pipeline to the Teesside gas processing facility. The well is understood to have been cored, with the reservoir encountered being better than anticipated, and a successful DST carried out.

The Petrogas-operated 47/3i-17, Z Abbey appraisal well completed on 17 March, having spudded on 13 November with the Noble Resilient jack-up rig. The well was appraising the 1974 47/3-2 discovery which encountered a tight gas reservoir in the Permian Leman Sandstone Formation. The 47/3i-17Z horizontal sidetrack was kicked off on 19 December.

A five-stage fracc of the well and a 312 hour Extended Well Test (EWT) were successfully completed. The well has been suspended as a gas well. Pre-drill 2P resources are 111 bcf gas and 0.6 mmbbl condensate (19.1 mmboe). No flow rates have been released to date. The successful test will help with development planning as a tie-back to the Tolmount field.

Norway Well Slot March 2025

As of 28 March, Westwood Global Energy reports that there are two exploration wells active on the NCS, with Prince in the NNS and Skarv-E (East) in the Norwegian Sea.

Since the previous report, six exploration wells have been completed with Zagato and Mistral Sør as oil discoveries, Kjøttkake as an oil & gas discovery, and Kokopelli, Kongeørn and Horatio & Polonius as dry wells. The Skarv-E (East) well was spudded.

Barents Sea

© Supplied by COSL
COSLProspector semi-sub, which spudded the Vår Energi-operated 7122/8-3 S Zagato well.

The Vår Energi-operated 7122/8-3 S Zagato well was completed on 23 February, having spudded on 17 January, with the COSLProspector semi-sub. The well encountered oil columns in the Middle – Lower Jurassic and Middle – Lower Triassic, with preliminary post-drill resources of 15 – 43 mmboe.

Norwegian Sea

© Supplied by Odfjell Drilling
Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Atlantic semi-sub.

The Aker BP-operated 6507/5-13 Skarv-E (East) well was spudded on 26 February, with the Scarabeo 8 semi-sub. The well is targeting the Middle Jurassic and Lower Jurassic – Upper Triassic. Pre-drill resources are 5 – 15 mmboe.

The 6507/2-8 Kongeørn well, operated by Aker BP, was completed on 21 March, having spudded on 9 February, with the Deepsea Nordkapp semi-sub. The well encountered the Middle-Lower Jurassic targets, but all layers were water-bearing. The well was P&A dry.

The 6406/6-7 S Mistral Sør well, operated by Equinor, was completed on 25 March, having spudded on 22 December 2024, with the Deepsea Atlantic semi-sub. The well encountered a c. 46m gas condensate column in the Middle Jurassic target. The well was P&A gas condensate with post-drill resources of 19 – 44 mmboe.

© Supplied by Odfjell Drilling
Deepsea Yantai semi-sub, which spudded the DNO-operated A Kjøttkake well.

North Sea

The OMV-operated 35/6-6 Horatio & Polonius well was completed on 22 March, having spudded on 5 February, with the Transocean Norge semi-sub.

The high-impact ILX well encountered the Lower Cretaceous target, which was water-bearing. The well has been P&A dry.

The 35/10-13 S, A Kjøttkake well, operated by DNO, was completed on 27 March, having spudded on 26 January with the Deepsea Yantai semi-sub. The well encountered a 9m gas column and 41m oil column in the Paleocene. The well was P&A oil & gas with post-drill resources of 38.4 – 74.2 mmboe.

The Vår Energi-operated 7/1-3, 4 S Kokopelli well programme was completed on 27 February, having spudded on 23 January with the Deepsea Yantai semi-sub. The high impact well encountered water-bearing Upper Cretaceous chalk reservoir and has been P&A dry.

The OKEA-operated 31/4-A-23 F, G Prince well programme was spudded on 15 November 2024, and is still ongoing from the Brage platform. The wells are targeting the Upper Jurassic. Pre-drill resources of 8 – 52 mmboe.

Tags