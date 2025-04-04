BP chairman Helge Lund to step down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

BP chairman Helge Lund to step down

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
04/04/2025, 7:41 am Updated: 04/04/2025, 8:05 am
Photo of Michael Behr
BP chairman Helge Lund
BP chairman Helge Lund

BP chairman Helge Lund has announced his plans to step down from his position.

The company’s board of directors has initiated a succession process to select a new chair, with the succession process being led by Amanda Blanc in her capacity as senior independent director.

Although a timeline for Lund’s resignation was not established, BP said it would most likely be during 2026.

Until then, Lund will work with the successful candidate for his replacement to ensure an orderly transition ahead of taking on the role of chair.

Whilst this succession process progresses, the board’s focus will remain on overseeing management’s delivery of the new strategy and this will continue to be their key priority under the new chair.

Lund said: “Having fundamentally reset our strategy, BP’s focus now is on delivering the strategy at pace, improving performance and growing shareholder value.

“Now is the right time to start the process to find my successor and enable an orderly and seamless handover. The board and I are committed to supporting Murray and his team, and to overseeing bp’s delivery of its strategic and financial objectives as we set out in our recent Capital Markets Update.”

Lund has held the position of BP chairman since 2019, having served with three CEOs – Bob Dudley, Bernard Looney, and the current chief executive Murray Auchincloss.

His last few years as chairman have been marked by BP committing, then rowing back on its climate commitments. Amid tighter economic conditions, BP’s investors have been looking for the company to refocus on its core oil and gas operations to boost revenues and share prices.

This includes selling its lubricants business Castrol and divesting 50% of its solar business Lightsource BP.

Amanda Blanc added: “We are starting a comprehensive search to identify chair candidates with the credibility and relevant experience to lead the board and continue driving management’s safe execution of the reset strategy.”

Panmure Liberum analyst Ashely Kelty said Lund has likely stepped down to “appease” activist investor Elliott Management which is thought to have built a 5% stake in an effort to demand changes at the oil major that could include cost cuts and a potential leadership reshuffle.

Kelty questioned whether this would be enough.

He added: “The question is now that they have one scalp, will they keep going?

“We think they will, and will now turn attention to CEO Murray Auchinloss –his attempt to pivot BP away from green energy look half hearted and we suppose that Elliott will want a new CEO that can undertake a proper reset on strategy.”

