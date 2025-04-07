Aberdeen’s Imrandd renews data analysis deal with Apache North Sea

Aberdeen-based data specialist Imrandd will continue providing data analytics to Apache North Sea after renewing their contract with the group.

Imrandd’s work scope covers integrity data analytics and onshore integrity engineering support across all seven of Apache’s North Sea assets.

In addition to maintaining the integrity of the topsides pressure systems equipment for Apache’s offshore assets, the contract has also expanded to pipeline capability including the provision of a senior pipelines engineer.

This enhances Imrandd’s scope of work to deliver its advanced data-driven integrity management solutions across both topsides and subsea infrastructure.

Imrandd CEO Innes Auchterlonie commented: “We are thrilled to extend our collaboration with Apache for another two years. This renewal, along with the expanded scope to include pipeline capability, is a testament to our ability to drive meaningful improvements in asset integrity management.

“Our data-led approach continues to set new industry standards, ensuring offshore assets remain safe, efficient, and resilient in the long term.”

The company has grown since it brought in £2 million of contracts in 2023, leading to an increase in headcount.

Its clients include Ithaca Energy, Harbour Energy and Ping UK.

It also scored a deal with a major in Australian upstream operator in 2024, helping expand its global footprint. The contract scope involved an advanced inspection data analysis and integrity assessment to determine the future condition of a caisson on an offshore asset.

Imrandd’s approach combines data analytics software, engineering expertise, and a team of multi-disciplinary engineers to optimise integrity management for Apache.

By leveraging digital tools to analyse data before conducting physical inspections, Imrandd enables a more proactive & efficient approach to asset management. This data-first strategy ensures that safety, operational efficiency, and financial considerations are aligned to deliver measurable performance improvements.