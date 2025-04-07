Aberdeen’s Imrandd renews data analysis deal with Apache North Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Aberdeen’s Imrandd renews data analysis deal with Apache North Sea

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
07/04/2025, 7:27 am
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by ApacheApache Beryl
Apache's Beryl hub.

Aberdeen-based data specialist Imrandd will continue providing data analytics to Apache North Sea after renewing their contract with the group.

Imrandd’s work scope covers integrity data analytics and onshore integrity engineering support across all seven of Apache’s North Sea assets.

In addition to maintaining the integrity of the topsides pressure systems equipment for Apache’s offshore assets, the contract has also expanded to pipeline capability including the provision of a senior pipelines engineer.

This enhances Imrandd’s scope of work to deliver its advanced data-driven integrity management solutions across both topsides and subsea infrastructure.

Imrandd CEO Innes Auchterlonie commented: “We are thrilled to extend our collaboration with Apache for another two years. This renewal, along with the expanded scope to include pipeline capability, is a testament to our ability to drive meaningful improvements in asset integrity management.

“Our data-led approach continues to set new industry standards, ensuring offshore assets remain safe, efficient, and resilient in the long term.”

The company has grown since it brought in £2 million of contracts in 2023, leading to an increase in headcount.

Its clients include Ithaca Energy, Harbour Energy and Ping UK.

It also scored a deal with a major in Australian upstream operator in 2024, helping expand its global footprint. The contract scope involved an advanced inspection data analysis and integrity assessment to determine the future condition of a caisson on an offshore asset.

Imrandd’s approach combines data analytics software, engineering expertise, and a team of multi-disciplinary engineers to optimise integrity management for Apache.

By leveraging digital tools to analyse data before conducting physical inspections, Imrandd enables a more proactive & efficient approach to asset management. This data-first strategy ensures that safety, operational efficiency, and financial considerations are aligned to deliver measurable performance improvements.

