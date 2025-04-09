Which oil and gas firms are most “Paris-aligned”? And which are least?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Which oil and gas firms are most “Paris-aligned”? And which are least?

Repsol and Harbour Energy are most aligned with Paris agreement but other North Sea firms have fallen, a new report has found.
Repsol’s Montrose-Arbroath production hub

Spanish firm Repsol is the closest among major oil and gas producers to alignment with the Paris Agreement, according to a Carbon Tracker report.

However, the report found many oil and gas firms have regressed in their efforts to meet international climate goals in the past year.

The think tank said North Sea producers including BP, Eni, Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies have all seen their scores decline in the past year.

Carbon Tracker said the industry has seen further “climate backsliding” in recent weeks following the beginning of US President Donald Trump’s second term.

And while Repsol tops the ranking of global oil majors, Carbon Tracker said no firm “comes close to being Paris-aligned”.

The Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty adopted in 2015 that aims to limit the impacts of global warming.

The treaty aims to keep global temperature increases to below 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

But there are concerns the world is failing to meet that target, with global temperatures surpassing the 1.5 degree threshold in 2024.

windfall tax bressay © Supplied by system
The Galaxy II jack-up rig at the Harbour Energy Catcher field in the North Sea.

While many oil and gas firms have pledged to transition away from fossil fuels, Carbon Tracker said its research shows many are in fact “doubling down”.

In its report, Carbon Tracker assessed six metrics including recent project sanctions, production plans and emissions reduction targets to provide a grade firms.

The research found almost all producers are planning to increase oil and gas production, with most firms likely to invest in new projects that could lead to a 1.7 degrees, or even 2.4 degrees, warming scenario.

North Sea operators climate alignment

Carbon Tracker named Repsol as the top performing oil and gas producer, with the Spanish firm the only company awarded an overall ‘D’ grade.

Harbour Energy took the number two spot with an E score alongside Italian operator Eni and America’s EQT Corporation.

© Supplied by Carbon Tracker
A table showing major global oil and gas producers assessed against their alignment with the Paris Agreement.

Carbon Tracker awarded North Sea operators BP, Shell, Equinor, TotalEnergies and and Canada’s CNRL an F grade, alongside Chevron and Saudi Aramco.

China’s CNOOC, the operator of the Buzzard platform in the North Sea, secured a G grade alongside Malaysia’s Petronas and Brazil’s Petrobras.

Meanwhile, ExxonMobil, Algeria’s Sonatrach, Kuwait’s KPC and Mexico’s Pemex were listed as the worst climate performers with an H grade.

Big Oil and Paris Agreement

Carbon Tracker said its analysis “underscores doubts that the sector is able or willing to set itself on a pathway to align with the Paris Agreement goals”.

In addition, the organisation said investors with climate mandates “will need to question continued positions in these companies”.

The ongoing transition away from fossil fuels is also exposing investors in the sector to increased risk, the report said.

Despite Trump’s push to increase oil and gas production, demand for the fuels is expected to continue slowing.

The Carbon Tracker report comes after a separate report last year which found North Sea oil and gas producing countries are not aligned with the Paris Agreement.

Oil Change International warned Norway, the UK, the Netherlands, Germany and Denmark were all failing to stay within the 1.5 degree warming limit.

 

