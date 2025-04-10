Spirit Energy forced to close Morecambe Bay platform over fire safety concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Spirit Energy forced to close Morecambe Bay platform over fire safety concerns

Jessica Mills Davies By Jessica Mills Davies
10/04/2025, 3:53 pm
Spirit Energy operates the Morecambe Bay Central Platform.

Spirit Energy has been forced to curtail natural gas production at a platform in Morecambe Bay in order to conduct a fire safety inspection, a spokesperson has confirmed.

The company’s parent company Centrica is seeking to redevelop the Morecambe Bay facility into a carbon capture storage hub that would cater to industrial businesses seeking to reduce their carbon footprint.

A spokesperson confirmed that the fire protection sprinkler network known as a deluge system on the CPC-1 platform is in the process of being tested, and that production has been “paused” to enable any necessary remedial measures.

The Morecambe central processing complex in the Irish Sea will be shuttered for four weeks while the company conducts fire safety inspections at the behest of the health and safety regulator.

Morecambe Bay hub comprises three gas fields in North Morecambe, South Morecambe and Rhyl that have produced natural gas for more than 30 years.

The closure follows talks between the health and safety executive (HSE) and Spirit Energy in advance of a routine inspection conducted on 26 March. The platform shutdown was initiated on 12 March.

The operator subsequently agreed to a more wide-ranging inspection of deluge systems on the platform in the East Irish Sea, which is usually occupied by about 130 workers.

HSE has urged North Sea operators to improve their culture of safety and issued new guidelines on deluge systems maintenance, which are designed to extinguish fires on offshore platforms.

In December, it served Repsol with a prohibition notice after an oil platform, the Fulmar platform in the central North Sea, failed a safety inspection due to concerns about its deluge system.

Production of natural gas at the Morecambe Bay hub has been curtailed by about 7,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day, down from usual production of about 18,000 barrels of oil equivalent each day.

It remains unclear when the plant will resume full production.

