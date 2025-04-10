Spirit Energy forced to close Morecambe Bay platform over fire safety concerns

Spirit Energy has been forced to curtail natural gas production at a platform in Morecambe Bay in order to conduct a fire safety inspection, a spokesperson has confirmed.

The company’s parent company Centrica is seeking to redevelop the Morecambe Bay facility into a carbon capture storage hub that would cater to industrial businesses seeking to reduce their carbon footprint.

A spokesperson confirmed that the fire protection sprinkler network known as a deluge system on the CPC-1 platform is in the process of being tested, and that production has been “paused” to enable any necessary remedial measures.

The Morecambe central processing complex in the Irish Sea will be shuttered for four weeks while the company conducts fire safety inspections at the behest of the health and safety regulator.

Morecambe Bay hub comprises three gas fields in North Morecambe, South Morecambe and Rhyl that have produced natural gas for more than 30 years.

The closure follows talks between the health and safety executive (HSE) and Spirit Energy in advance of a routine inspection conducted on 26 March. The platform shutdown was initiated on 12 March.

The operator subsequently agreed to a more wide-ranging inspection of deluge systems on the platform in the East Irish Sea, which is usually occupied by about 130 workers.

HSE has urged North Sea operators to improve their culture of safety and issued new guidelines on deluge systems maintenance, which are designed to extinguish fires on offshore platforms.

In December, it served Repsol with a prohibition notice after an oil platform, the Fulmar platform in the central North Sea, failed a safety inspection due to concerns about its deluge system.

Production of natural gas at the Morecambe Bay hub has been curtailed by about 7,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day, down from usual production of about 18,000 barrels of oil equivalent each day.

It remains unclear when the plant will resume full production.