Oil & Gas

48 employees let go as Aberdeen’s Belmar Engineering enters liquidation

Ryan Duff By Ryan Duff
16/04/2025, 9:11 am Updated: 16/04/2025, 9:19 am
Photo of Ryan Duff
© Supplied by CP&CoBelmar Engineering polo shirt.
Belmar Engineering polo shirt.

Aberdeen-based Belmar Engineering let go of 48 workers on Tuesday as it entered liquidation.

Insolvency expert Michael Reid, who is also Aberdeen-based and works for MHA, has been appointed liquidator.

A letter has been sent to all known creditors. There were around 80 in total, made up of trade suppliers, utility providers, finance companies and HMRC.

Reid said: “Prior to liquidation, the board tried to sell the business, in whole or in part, but were unsuccessful.

“They sought to review operating processes and pricing structures, however, without a base level of work, the factory was not viable.”

© Supplied by Google Maps
Belmar Engineering’s facility on Aberdeen’s Abbotswell Road.

The liquidator added that the decision to close the doors of Belmar Engineering “was taken as the final option”.

The equipment at Belmar Engineering’s Abbotswell Road facility is to be determined by a valuer, and an auction is likely to be held.

Throughout its 50 years in business, the north-east firm has manufactured subsea equipment and landing strings, including lubricator valves, accumulator mandrels, retainer valves and subsea test trees.

It went through a rebrand last year with CP&Co creating new logos and a strap line: “Engineering for excellence since 1975”.

“I will ensure that all employees are fully advised about the process for claiming their employment entitlements, including unpaid pay, pension deductions, accrued holiday pay, notice pay and redundancy,” Reid added.

© Supplied by MHA
MHA’s Michael Reid has been appointed liquidator of Belmar Engineering.

“This is the second local engineering company that has appointed me liquidator in the last month, and perhaps reflects the challenges facing this type of business at the moment.”

MHA wrote that pressures from international competition, a dwindling order book and losses in recent years have resulted in the current state of the business.

Reid was also appointed liquidator of JIQ Manufacturing Limited, which operated from Banchory, on April 4. The procedure resulted in all four of the business’ employees being made redundant.

The firm’s LinkedIn page has been taken down following news of its liquidation process.