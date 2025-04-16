‘The end of an era’: Shell Aberdeen HQ demolition short film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

‘The end of an era’: Shell Aberdeen HQ demolition short film

Ryan Duff By Ryan Duff
16/04/2025, 11:25 am
Photo of Ryan Duff

Shell’s iconic Tullos HQ has dominated the Aberdeen skyline for decades, and as demolition wrapped up at the site, a short film was produced to document the process.

Love it or hate it, the supermajor’s Aberdeen base stood out with its shining windows and unique architecture since the 1970s.

A few years ago, Shell opted to move into the heart of Aberdeen, setting up shop on Union Street, alongside the likes of Neo Energy in the Silver Fin building.

To document the process of the building’s teardown, Aberdeen-based film-makers Signal were brought on board.

The firm’s managing director took to LinkedIn on Wednesday to share details of the process and share the final cut of the documentary.

A picture taken during the demolition of Shell's Tullos HQ © Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom
A picture taken during the demolition of Shell’s Tullos HQ. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Jamie Baikie wrote: “Solar-powered time lapse cameras captured the gradual dismantling over a year, supported by ground activities and aerial footage from drones, along with personal interviews with the project team.”

Previously, Energy Voice shared fond memories that former workers have of the complex.

One former employee told of when “Maggie Thatcher was on the phone” to discuss a World War 2 mine that had rolled up against the Brent export pipeline.

Others told stories of workplace highjinks and “awesome” lunches.

The Signal managing director continued: “Tullos has been a part of my life for decades, having started working with Shell in 1998 and there’s been an emotional attachment as it holds many fond memories of the people I had the pleasure to work with and the opportunities it gave me. ”

Premier Margaret Thatcher with her husband at the opening of the Shell complex at Tullos in September 1979. © Supplied by Aberdeen Journals Lt
Premier Margaret Thatcher with her husband at the opening of the Shell complex at Tullos in September 1979.

Shell began the demolition of its former Tullos base in February last year and pledged to make a “positive impact” with the land left behind.

The project was initially reported as costing £10 million to complete, and higher-ups at the supermajor said that the demolition would be the first phase of ambitious plans to put the land to good use.

The site has been tipped to come under the Energy Transition Zone on the south side of the Granite City.

Baikie added: “With the demolition phase concluded, the path is clear for the next chapter.”

© Bloomberg Shell's former HQ in Aberdeen is poised for demolition.
You can see the Shell HQ in the background of this image of the Tyseal site from last summer. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
© Supplied by P&J The Queen Mother accepting posies from local shcool children while visiting Shell's Aberdeen HQ in 1989.
© Supplied by AJL Shell Expro Operations Centre in Tullos August 1978.
© Unknwon Pictured are the northern headquarters of Shell/UK Exploration and Production Ltd. at Tullos industrial estates, Aberdeen. The tower in the background is that of Nigg Church.' Source: P&J 13/02/1973
