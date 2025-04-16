‘The end of an era’: Shell Aberdeen HQ demolition short film

Shell’s iconic Tullos HQ has dominated the Aberdeen skyline for decades, and as demolition wrapped up at the site, a short film was produced to document the process.

Love it or hate it, the supermajor’s Aberdeen base stood out with its shining windows and unique architecture since the 1970s.

A few years ago, Shell opted to move into the heart of Aberdeen, setting up shop on Union Street, alongside the likes of Neo Energy in the Silver Fin building.

To document the process of the building’s teardown, Aberdeen-based film-makers Signal were brought on board.

The firm’s managing director took to LinkedIn on Wednesday to share details of the process and share the final cut of the documentary.

© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom

Jamie Baikie wrote: “Solar-powered time lapse cameras captured the gradual dismantling over a year, supported by ground activities and aerial footage from drones, along with personal interviews with the project team.”

Previously, Energy Voice shared fond memories that former workers have of the complex.

One former employee told of when “Maggie Thatcher was on the phone” to discuss a World War 2 mine that had rolled up against the Brent export pipeline.

Others told stories of workplace highjinks and “awesome” lunches.

The Signal managing director continued: “Tullos has been a part of my life for decades, having started working with Shell in 1998 and there’s been an emotional attachment as it holds many fond memories of the people I had the pleasure to work with and the opportunities it gave me. ”

© Supplied by Aberdeen Journals Lt

Shell began the demolition of its former Tullos base in February last year and pledged to make a “positive impact” with the land left behind.

The project was initially reported as costing £10 million to complete, and higher-ups at the supermajor said that the demolition would be the first phase of ambitious plans to put the land to good use.

The site has been tipped to come under the Energy Transition Zone on the south side of the Granite City.

Baikie added: “With the demolition phase concluded, the path is clear for the next chapter.”