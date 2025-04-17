Major shareholder revolt against BP chairman amid climate clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Major shareholder revolt against BP chairman amid climate clash

Ryan Duff By PA
17/04/2025, 3:02 pm
bp agm
Outgoing BP chairman Helge Lund at the firm's 2021 AGM

Outgoing BP chairman Helge Lund received a near 25% vote against his reelection at the UK oil major’s annual general meeting in a shareholder revolt.

The company’s board was dealt a bloody nose from shareholders as it faced conflicting pressures over climate goals during the meeting at its Sunbury-on-Thames hub on Thursday.

It follows BP announcing a drastic shift away from investing in renewables in February after some shareholders pushed for a refocus on fossil fuels to boost its profits and share price, which have lagged behind its rivals.

But ahead of the AGM, a group of 48 institutional investors criticised the board for not offering a direct vote on the oil major’s revised strategy, while environmental groups fiercely criticised the climate row-back.

A resolution for Lund’s reelection received a provisional 24.3% of opposed votes, which marks a major rebuttal for a FTSE 100 company.

bp windfall tax © Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom
BP’s North Sea HQ in Dyce, Aberdeen.

Lund, who played a key role in setting BP’s green agenda, announced he will step down as the company plots a new course, meaning votes against his reelection were largely seen as a protest.

Tarek Bouhouch, from the activist group Follow This, argued a vote against of 10% or more would have a “sole ESG purpose” and send a “strong signal”.

According to the campaign group, a vote against the chairman likely never breached 10% in the firm’s history, or at least in the last decades.

“Double digits is history,” Bouhouch said, claiming BP had never seen an oppose vote hit 10% at an AGM, at least not in the last decade.

During the 90-minute meeting, board members and executives discussed the new strategy, with a large sign saying “A reset BP” on the set above their seats.

Lund spoke about recent concerns over energy costs and security and “more complex” geopolitical and trade tensions, adding that this uncertainty “has had an impact on BP”.

“The company pursued too much while looking to build new low-carbon businesses,” he said.

The chairman sought to assure shareholders that “lessons have been learned”, adding that every board meeting in the last year had been focused on a new strategy.

Murray Auchincloss © Bloomberg
Murray Auchincloss, chief executive officer of BP Plc, speaks during the 2024 CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston, Texas, US, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Image: Aaron M. Sprecher/Bloomberg

Chief executive Murray Auchincloss told the meeting: “We were optimistic for a fast transition, but that optimism was misplaced.”

“A fundamental reset was needed, which is exactly what we’ve done,” he added, telling investors that the board’s “one simple goal” is to “grow the long-term value of your investment.

“We recognise the valuation gap between BP and our peers and we intend to close it,” he said.

Auchincloss also claimed the energy “transition remains important for BP” but that the company will be “disciplined” about how it invests in green technologies going forward.

Matt Crossman, from institutional investor Rathbones, asked the board why shareholders had not been offered the vote on the new strategy, citing the fact that a large swathe of shareholders voted in support of their previous net-zero plan in 2022.

Lund argued that they have been encouraged by shareholder support for the reset after “very, very comprehensive engagement” in recent weeks.

“The majority of our shareholders are not asking for a vote on climate,” he said.

BP North Sea
The BP-operated Clair Ridge asset West of Shetland.

He also argued BP’s net-zero ambition by 2050 is “consistent” with UN climate goals, adding that details were laid out “very very extensively” in its annual report.

Later asked about how US President Donald Trump’s tariffs are affecting the business, Murray said: “Overall, the impact on our business so far is not material.”

Amanda Blanc, a senior independent director at BP who is leading the process to find Lund’s successor, also revealed that the search is underway and moving at pace.

Back in 2020, BP announced some of the most ambitious goals among fossil fuel companies to cut oil and gas production by 40% by 2030 and invest heavily in renewables.

However, BP has now said it wants to increase its production to between 2.3 million and 2.5 million barrels of oil per day by 2030.

It came after it made about £7.2 billion in profit last year, which was down a third compared to the year before, after oil and gas prices fell from the highs seen in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But the move, which contradicts guidance by global energy bodies designed to help limit climate change, has angered some shareholders and environmental groups.

According to the International Energy Agency, no new fossil fuel projects are compatible with limiting global warming to 1.5C compared with pre-industrial levels, a goal adopted by most of the international community.

Tags