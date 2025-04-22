Windfall tax continues to hit wider Aberdeen economy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.

Windfall tax continues to hit wider Aberdeen economy

April 22nd, 1:30pm
4 min read
The North Harbour at the Port of Aberdeen.© Supplied by Port of Aberdeen
North Harbour. Port of Aberdeen
Ryan Duff

Ryan Duff

Businesses across the north-east of Scotland have raised concerns about the continued impact the windfall tax is having on the region’s employers.

In Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce’s (AGCC’s) first Quarterly Economic Survey (QES) of the year, 83% of the 123 regional businesses that answered said ‘taxation’ is a bigger issue than it was three months ago.

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of AGCC, argued that the windfall tax, or, Energy Profits Levy (EPL), “was sold as a short-term measure – but its long-term effects are now being felt far beyond the offshore sector”.

He added: “The north-east is an interconnected economy. If exploration and production slow down, so does manufacturing, hospitality, transport, professional services – the whole regional supply chain.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber (AGCC) of Commerce chief executive Russel Borthwick. © Supplied by AGCC
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber (AGCC) of Commerce chief executive Russel Borthwick.

“This survey shows that the EPL is no longer just a tax on oil and gas profits – it’s a tax on confidence, growth and jobs in the North-east.”

Only 32% of the businesses that answered AGCC’s questions are directly involved in the energy sector, the chamber said.

This was an issue raised by Big Partnership director Zoe Ogilvie in the back half of last year as she warned job losses will not be contained to oil and gas firms if fiscal policy in the UK doesn’t shift.

Profit forecast still gloomy as jobs stagnate

In January, AGCC’s last QES indicated that 51% of Aberdeen firms project reduced profits in 2025. The latest figures reveal that 46% of firms said profitability will “worsen” over the next 12 months.

The Q1 QES also showed that 61% of north-east businesses have not seen headcount grow over the last three months, and 23% saw headcount decrease.

At the time of the last survey, the AGCC boss said: “The Labour government came to power promising to grow the economy and be a friend of business.

“Six months in, the reality is feeling very different for firms across the UK, and many of the challenges appear to be magnified for companies operating in the north-east of Scotland.”

Zoe Ogilvie

Borthwick and AGCC have long since rallied against the windfall tax, or energy profits levy, and the chamber was recently instrumental in bringing together the North Sea Transition Taskforce, which has also been anti-EPL.

It is “nearly but not quite” too late to improve the prospects of Aberdeen, Borthwick recently claimed, adding: “But it absolutely will require major surgery to current policy direction this year.”

‘Stop talking about skills and start creating work!’

Initiatives such as the long-awaited Skills Passport have seen an increase in pace since Keir Starmer’s premiership began in July.

Early this year, the initiative finally launched, which aims to ensure oil and gas workers can carry their relevant skills into areas like offshore wind without having to retrain and vice versa.

At the time, energy secretary Ed Miliband said: “Unlike the failed approach of previous governments, we won’t sit back and let good jobs go overseas instead of coming to our shores.”

© Supplied by James Veysey / Shutt
Ed Miliband, Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change, arrives for a cabinet meeting ahead of the Spring Statement at Downing Street.

However, Borthwick has said he fails to see how the skills passport will be beneficial if no new jobs are created.

He commented: “I’ve got a really simple response to the skills passport, the skills passport is a really good initiative, but if there’s no work, it doesn’t matter how many skills someone’s got or doesn’t have, they can’t put them to use.

“So stop talking about skills and start creating work! ”

This quote came from a wider conversation with the AGCC boss about the state of the region’s manufacturing sector as the UK moves towards greener energy sources.

“Because we have chosen, politically, to accelerate the decline of traditional North Sea activity more quickly than it needs to happen and before we’ve got scale, investment, projects and jobs in renewables, we are creating a void where people are going to lose their jobs and where companies are going to fail,” he said.

EPL rundown

Since its introduction in 2022 by then-chancellor Rishi Sunak, the windfall tax has been a pain point for the UK oil and gas industry.

Initially bringing the headline rate of tax imposed on North Sea operators to 75%, late last year the Labour government hiked rates by 3% as it closed investment incentives previously afforded to oil firms.

In the Autumn Budget, chancellor Rachel Reeves also extended the end date of the EPL to March 2030, something it has stuck to as the government launched a consultation on the country’s tax regime and licencing regulations.

Hibiscus teal west
The Anasuria FPSO

In October, former British diplomat Greg Quinn OBE wrote for Energy Voice: “Confidence in the north-east is rattled as companies move their activities to other global markets.”

When it launched the consultation process, the government said that authorities will work with industry, communities, trade unions and wider organisations to determine what the new regime could look like to ensure it can respond to any future shocks in commodity prices.

However, oil bosses have said that “we need to make the changes now” and that waiting until the end of the decade is a bad move for the sector.

To find out more about the impacts of the windfall tax and the future of Aberdeen’s energy sector, sign up for the latest event from Energy Voice sister publication E-FWD here.

