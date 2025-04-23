EnQuest continues international expansion with Indonesian assets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.

EnQuest continues international expansion with Indonesian assets

April 23rd, 11:05am Updated: April 23rd, 11:05am
2 min read
EnQuest worker© EnQuest
An EnQuest worker
Ryan Duff

Ryan Duff

North Sea operator EnQuest has been granted approval for two Indonesian gas fields under Production Sharing Contracts (PSC).

This follows news that the firm picked up Harbour Energy’s stake in the Chim Sáo and Dua fields, in Vietnam.

The London-listed company has taken over the Gaea and Gaea II, alongside its joint venture partners, in a move that marks its entry into the country.

EnQuest is set to be the operator of the sites, controlling a 40% stake, under a joint venture with the Tangguh Joint Venture, which is made up of BP, CNOOC, ENEOS Xplora, Indonesia Natural Gas Resources Muturi, KG Wiriagar Petroleum and MI Berau, which also owns 40%.

The remaining fifth of the West Papua gas fields is owned by PT Agra Energi Indonesia.

“These blocks present a multi-Tscf [multi-trillion standard cubic feet] unrisked resource potential,” EnQuest said.

A map of EnQuest's Gaea and Gaea II assets in Indonesia. © Supplied by EnQuest
A map of EnQuest’s Gaea and Gaea II assets in Indonesia.

However, Panmure Liberum director and oil and gas research analyst Ashley Kelty, wrote: “The RNS suggests that there is multi-TCF prospectivity across these blocks, but trying to find any actual details eludes us.”

The group behind the duo of assets bid $8,400,000 across both PSCs which has awarded geological and geophysical (G&G) studies and 2D seismic acquisition and processing.

This makes them “exploration plays with light commitments,” according to Kelty.

In a stock market update, the firm wrote: “The announcement marks EnQuest’s entry into Indonesia, a country that offers a broad range of growth opportunities that span the full upstream lifecycle.”

However, it is “too early to tell” how EnQuest’s expansion into the country will impact its overall balance sheet.

The Tangguh LNG plant in Indonesia, north of EnQuest’s Gaea and Gaea II.

“The entry into Indonesia opens up a new geography for EnQuest and builds on the recent move into Vietnam,” Kelty explained.

“This could offer some long term potential, but in terms of the scale of the upside it remains too early to tell.”

At the beginning of the year, EnQuest signed a $84 million deal with Harbour Energy in a move to “grow its international operating footprint”.

At the time, the firm’s chief executive Amjad Bseisu said: “As EnQuest continues to work towards a transformational transaction in the UK North Sea, this agreement underlines our commitment to growth, a disciplined approach to M&A, and deploying capital where we see the most favourable returns.”

