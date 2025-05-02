Infill well drilled at Culzean following unplanned sidetrack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Infill well drilled at Culzean following unplanned sidetrack

May 2nd 2025, 7:00 am
4 min read
Well Slot is a monthly feature where Westwood’s Stephen Coomber looks at drilling activity and rig moves in UK and Norwegian waters.© Supplied by DCT
Stephen Coomber, Westwood Energy Group

UK Offshore Well Slot April 2025

As of 25 April, Westwood Global Energy reports there is one exploration and one appraisal well active on the UKCS, at Culzean Deep in the CNS and Crosgan (appraisal) in the SNS.

Since the previous report, no wells have been spudded or completed.

© Supplied by TotalEnergies
The Culzean wellhead platform, left.

Central North Sea

The TotalEnergies-operated 22/25a-C8, Z Culzean HPHT development infill well is being drilled from the Culzean wellhead platform and spudded on 26 November. It is targeting the Upper-Middle Triassic Joanne and Judy Sandstone Members of the Skagerrak Formation.

The well will be deepened to an ILX exploration target in the Lower Triassic Bunter Sandstone Member of the Smith Bank Formation. The well will be targeting the crestal area of the field and the crestal part of the exploration target in a tilted fault block in the SW of the Culzean structure.

On 26 February, the well was sidetracked, and drilling of the 22/25a-C8Z well is ongoing. The sidetrack was not planned pre-drill and is assumed to be due to mechanical issues. Westwood estimates pre-drill resources for the exploration target at 67 mmboe, based on analogues.

© Supplied by Camarco
Borr Drilling’s Prospector-1 jack-up drilling rig.

Southern North Sea

The 42/14a-3 Crosgan Zechstein appraisal well, operated by ONE-Dyas, was spudded on 22 March with the PROSPECTOR 1 jack-up rig. It is the second appraisal well on Crosgan, targeting the Permian Zechstein Hauptdolomit Formation in a four-way dip closed structure, over an eroded Carboniferous anticline.

The 42/15a-2 Crosgan Zechstein discovery was made in 1990 and encountered gas in dolomitised ooid shoal/peloidal grainstones on the edge of a carbonate isolated micro-platform. The well tested at a maximum rate of 1.28 mmscfpd pre-acidisation and 7.6 mmscfpd post-acidisation.

The 42/15a-4 appraisal well, drilled in 2023, flowed gas condensate at 114 bcpd and 26.5 mmscfpd. A DST is planned for the new appraisal well. The JV has not published any pre-drill volumes, and Westwood is currently carrying resources of c. 350 bcf.

Norway Well Slot April 2025

As of 25 April, Westwood Global Energy reports that there is one exploration well and one appraisal well active on the Norwegian continental shelf, with Prince in the northern North Sea and Slagugle in the Norwegian Sea.

Since the previous report, the Skarv-E (East) exploration well has been completed, with results pending, and Slagugle has been spudded.

© Supplied by Odfjell Drilling
Deepsea Yantai rig.

Norwegian Sea

The 6507/5-12 S Slagugle appraisal well, operated by ConocoPhillips, was spudded on 31 March with the Deepsea Yantai semi-sub. The well is appraising the Lower Jurassic-Upper Triassic Åre Formation and Triassic Grey Beds within a combination sub-crop trap at the BCU, associated with a tilted fault block. It is the second well to appraise the Slagugle discovery.

The 2020 6507/5-10 S Slagugle discovery well, drilled c. 1.1 km to the north, encountered a 255m oil column in the Åre Formation and Triassic Grey Beds. The 2022 6507/5-11 appraisal well was drilled c. 750m SE of the discovery well, at a similar elevation at the Åre Formation level and downdip at the Grey Beds level. It was drilled with the intention of obtaining good core samples and performing interference tests, however, the target sandstones were water-bearing.

The main objective of 6507/5-12 S appraisal well is to confirm potential recoverable volumes, fluid properties and well performance towards a potential development. In the NOD’s 31 December 2024 Resource Account, published in February 2025, the Slagugle discovery is held with resources of 45.9 mmbbl oil and 7.1 bcf gas (47.1 mmboe).

The Aker BP-operated 6507/5-13 Skarv-E (East) well was completed on 18 April, after being spudded on 26 February, with the Scarabeo 8 semi-sub. Results are pending.

The well was targeting the Middle Jurassic Garn Formation, of the Fangst Group, in a faulted trap. There was additional potential in the Lower Jurassic-Upper Triassic Båt Group. Aker BP reported pre-drill resources of 5 – 15 mmboe.

© Supplied by OKEA
OKEA Brage field platform.

North Sea

The OKEA-operated 31/4-A-23 F, G Prince well programme was spudded on 15 November 2024, from the Brage platform. The 31/4-A-23 F well was plugged on 8 January, and the 31/4-A-23 G well kicked off on 10 January.

The 31/4-A-23 F & G wells are exploration wells, targeting a play based on a new interpretation incorporating data from the 31/4-A-13 D, E Kim/Sognefjord Øst discovery well drilled last year.

The prospect has an Upper Jurassic Sognefjord Formation target, assumed to be in one or more fault compartments, to the south of the Brage field, downdip of Kim/Sognefjord Øst.

The Prince wells are extended reach wells drilled from the Brage platform, similar to the Kim well, although it is currently not known exactly where the bottom hole locations are. On 30 January, OKEA reported pre-drill resources of 8 – 52 mmboe.

