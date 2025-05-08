Aberdeen business leaders and the SNP are calling on the Prime Minister to visit the north-east of Scotland as they blamed Labour policies for yet more job losses in the oil and gas sector.

On Wednesday, Harbour Energy announced that it would cut 250 jobs from its onshore operations, accounting for a 25% reduction in headcount.

The UK’s largest producer of oil and gas has claimed that the hostile fiscal policy facing oil and gas businesses prompted the decision as it slows investment in the country, opting to allocate funds overseas.

On the day of this announcement, Aberdeen South MP and SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn brought the news to the attention of prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.

He asked Starmer to “explain to my constituents why he is willing to move heaven and earth to save jobs in Scunthorpe while destroying jobs in Scotland.”

The SNP leader was referring to the government’s recent move to nationalise British Steel.

The UK government took control of the British steel company from its Chinese owner, Jingye Group, after losses from its steelmaking operations forced it to the brink.

Now the SNP MP, alongside his colleagues in Westminster and Holyrood, has written to the Labour Party leader, inviting him to see the impacts his government’s energy policy is having on Aberdeen and its people.

“We are writing to you as the local MPs and MSPs for Aberdeen, to invite you to urgently visit Aberdeen to meet with local representatives, businesses, trade unions and workers to hear about the damaging impact that Labour government policies are having on Scottish energy jobs – and to discuss the urgent investment needed to protect jobs and deliver prosperity,” the letter reads.

‘Haemorrhaging investment in the sector’

In addition the the letter penned by SNP MPs and MSPs, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) has also shared an open letter that it intends to send to government.

Currently, local businesses are being encouraged to sign AGCC’s message to the government that argues that policy is “haemorrhaging investment in the sector”.

“This, along with the fact that in the last 10 days, a further 300 jobs have been lost across our region at subsea engineering supply chain firms, serves as an important reminder that our energy sector is highly integrated,” the chamber document outlined.

“In short, we are at grave risk of losing the world-class company and skills base that will be required to deliver offshore wind, green hydrogen and carbon capture projects at pace at such time they are available commercially at scale.”

The letter reiterates points previously made by AGCC that the current government stance is bringing a “premature end to the oil and gas sector” before renewables are at a scale to replace the jobs and output the industry brings, which will result in the UK relying on more carbon-intensive hydrocarbon imports.

The chamber calls for an “immediate end to the windfall tax” as it argued that job losses like the ones seen in Aberdeen and Grangemouth are “something any responsible government must avoid at all costs.”

The oil and gas sector has long rallied against the impacts of the windfall tax, which initially brought the headline rate paid by operators to 75%.

Following the election of Starmer’s Labour government, the rate jumped by 3% and investment allowances previously afforded to those affected were removed.

Trade bodies, unions and business leaders have warned that those with an international footprint will opt to spend elsewhere to the detriment of UK jobs, communities and tax receipts.

However, the UK government has remained steadfast in its fiscal regime, confirming that it will stay in place until 2030.

Yet more job losses as tally rises

This week’s announcement is just one of many instances of energy firms in the north-east of Scotland cutting jobs in recent weeks.

AGCC counts nearly 600 energy jobs that have been put at risk across our region, “in the last fortnight alone”.

In addition to this, Unite the Union reports that 2,500 jobs have been lost in the North Sea since last April.

“There is serious concern among local politicians, businesses, trade unions and workers that the recent job losses caused by the Labour government’s policies are just the beginning,” the SNP letter continues.

“Unless there is serious action now, we are concerned a tidal wave of job losses will come on the Labour Party’s watch, just as you were warned would happen during the UK general election last year.”

Alongside Flynn, Kirsty Blackman MP for Aberdeen North, Kevin Stewart MSP for Aberdeen Central, Jackie Dunbar MSP for Aberdeen Donside, and Audrey Nicoll MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine all signed the letter addressed to government.

They write to Starmer: “The SNP has repeatedly urged you to listen to the concerns of local businesses and deliver the long-overdue investment required for a just transition in Scotland.”

The letter to Starmer also outlines “thousands” of jobs cut in the region and Scotland’s wider energy industry since Labour took over Westminster.

Acorn left behind as Track 1 receives government funds

The Scottish politicians argue that Starmer has turned his back on Scotland while prioritising investment in English industry.

“Your National Insurance jobs tax hike and energy fiscal regime are actively destroying Scottish jobs,” they argue.

In addition to comments around the nationalisation of British Steel, the SNP letter also argues that while the Track 1 carbon capture storage projects (CCS), Hynet and the East Coast Cluster, receive government funding, Scotland’s Acorn project still waits.

The duo of English Track 1 projects received a share of £22 billion in October, while the Track 2 projects in Aberdeenshire and Humber continue to go without.

Harbour Energy is a partner in the Acorn project but also a stakeholder in its fellow Track 2 winner, Viking.

The government’s dithering around Viking was mentioned in Harbour’s statement about job losses as it said it would be “reviewing the resourcing required” for the project.

Storegga, another partner in the Acorn project, also told Energy Voice recently that it is allocating more resources to projects in Norway and the United States amid continued uncertainty for the Acorn.

“Scotland is being treated as an afterthought by the Labour government – and that has to end now,” the SNP group continued.

“Unless the UK government starts to properly invest in Scotland, like it is in England, more Scottish jobs and investment will be lost. That is the definition of an unjust transition.”

The group said Starmer “wouldn’t hesitate to act” if ” these job losses were taking place” were happening in his constituency.