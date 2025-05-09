Louise Stewart has joined Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) as its director of external relations and commercial affairs.

Based in London, Stewart will help OEUK and its members shape the future of the North Sea and the UK’s energy future, convening the relationships, commercial investments and policies to safeguard and drive security and innovation across the nation’s diverse offshore energy mix.

Steward is a former political editor with the BBC before she moved on to become a senior leader with the Federation of Small Business, and most recently as vice-president of global communications and engagement with Meta’s Oversight Board.

OEUK CEO David Whitehouse said that Stewart “brings an excellent vision – plus the leadership skills to execute it – at this key time for the UK’s energy future.

“I’m looking forward to working with her as OEUK accelerates work to inform and educate policymakers and the public about the vital importance of this industry and its brilliant people.”

© Supplied by Great British Energy

Rob Gilbert, Alison Presly and Helen Seagrave have joined GB Energy’s executive committee.

Gilbert joins as the group’s interim director of supply chain on a secondment from Baringa.

He will be responsible for establishing GB Energy’s supply chain directorate, implementing the funding framework and industry ecosystem needed to drive investment in the UK supply chain.

Presly joins as the group’s interim general counsel and has previously held legal roles across government.

She will advise Great British Energy’s board members and oversee all legal advice to GBE.

And Seagrave joins as director of local energy. She has previously held roles at Electricity North West and was a director and chair of Community Energy England.

She will develop and deliver GB Energy’s products and services to support the development of community and local energy across the UK.

© Supplied by Oxford Flow

Fernando Arce-Larreta has been appointed as chief commercial officer of flow control equipment specialist Oxford Flow.

Based in Houston, Arce-Larreta brings more than two decades of global experience across the chemical, energy and infrastructure sectors.

In addition, the business saw a 52% increase in its headcount globally since January 2025.

The expansion follows significant investment from BP Ventures and Energy Impact Partners (EIP) in late 2024, which has accelerated Oxford Flow’s global growth trajectory.

The increased headcount reflects the company’s focus on expanding its presence in key strategic markets, including the United States, where headcount has risen by 166%, as well as the Middle East and Europe.

Oxford Flow CEO Neil Poxon said: “This underscores Oxford Flow’s commitment to delivering customer value and innovation in core global regions. Recent investment has supercharged our efforts to scale rapidly and invest in world-class talent.

“With a strengthened commercial leadership team and a growing global footprint, we’re well positioned to accelerate our mission of transforming flow control performance across the energy and industrial sectors.”

© Supplied by Aed Energy

Dr David Bushnell has been appointed as head of product development at thermal energy storage systems developer Aed Energy.

His appointment aims to support Aed Energy’s strategic mission to accelerate clean, affordable energy by advancing its core technology from pilot systems to commercial deployment.

Bushnell holds a PhD in III-V photovoltaics and brings over two decades of experience in semiconductor and photovoltaics technology development.

He has held senior roles in two pioneering energy startups, including his most recent position at Oxford PV, where he led device performance testing and research and development operations in advanced photovoltaics.

Bushnell said: “I’m deeply aligned with the company’s mission to combat the climate crisis through no-nonsense engineering and innovation. I look forward to working with the team to bring this transformative storage technology to market and support the global shift to clean, sustainable energy.”

This year saw Aed Energy selected as one of 11 companies to join the Net Zero Technology Centre’s (NZTC’s) accelerator programme for emerging companies in the clean energy sector.

© Supplied by Subsea 7

Lucia de Andrade has been elected as a non-executive director of Subsea 7 at its 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders.

She replaces Jean Cahuzac, who has decided to retire from his position as non-executive director with immediate effect.

Cahuzac has served on the board since 2008, and was also CEO of Subsea7 until 31 December 2019.

He was also a member of the compensation committee and the tender committee and changes to committee memberships will be discussed at the next meeting of the board, later this month.

© Supplied by ITC Manufacturing

Keith Mackie has been appointed as managing director of ITC Hydraulic Services & ITC Manufacturing.

He succeeds Tracy Clark in the role, who has stepped down after 26 years of service to assume the role of executive chairwoman, where she will continue to guide the company’s strategic direction.

Alongside technical director and co-founder Ian Clark, she has helped grow the company and develop long-standing client relationships.

Prior to joining ITC, Mackie served as managing director at Hiretech, which was recently acquired by Ashtead Technology.

During his tenure, he was instrumental in driving the company’s growth, expanding its market presence, and strengthening operational performance. He was also recognised for his collaborative leadership style, technical expertise, and commitment to developing high-performing teams.

Mackie said: “Tracy and Ian have built a company that stands for quality, reliability, and integrity. I look forward to working with the ITC team to build on that legacy, deepen our customer relationships, and explore new opportunities for growth in the years ahead.”

© Supplied by Verlume

C.A. Richards & Associates has been appointed by Aberdeen-based subsea batteries developer Verlume as its business development partner in the US.

The Houston-based group will represent Verlume and help spearhead business development efforts to build relationships and generate qualified leads in the offshore oil and gas sector, as well as ocean science markets.

The partnership forms a key pillar of Verlume’s global expansion strategy, with the US and the Gulf representing a high-growth market for its Charge seabed battery system.

Verlume CEO Richard Knox said: “This is a significant step forward for our US business growth. With successful projects already completed in the Gulf and a number of client engagements ongoing, we are excited to deepen our presence through this partnership.

“C.A. Richards brings extensive local market insight and a proven track record in strategic business development. We are confident that this collaboration will unlock further opportunities to deploy our subsea battery and power management systems at scale.”

Verlume recently partnered with fellow Aberdonian company Proserv, helping extend its reach into the North Sea, the Gulf of Mexico and other international markets.

