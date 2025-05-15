During Mental Health Awareness Week, the International Association of Drilling Contractors’ (IADC) boss Darren Sutherland offered advice for employers to support energy workers during a turbulent time for the industry.

Speaking at the All-Energy conference in Glasgow, Sutherland addressed recent industry tensions.

“We are facing difficult times, especially in the oil and gas sector, and now renewables are starting to see headwinds as well,” the IADC North Sea Chapter vice chair said.

His words came soon after the announcement of mass job cuts at Harbour Energy, financial difficulties for Aberdeen’s major service firms, businesses closing their doors, and a trend of North Sea players merging their UK operations.

“I think the key thing is communication,” Sutherland continued, adding “people have a higher propensity for the truth than we give them credit for”.

“Open communication from leadership about what’s happening and what’s going on is definitely key.”

He spoke about the importance of “having that space for people to be able to speak and talk through their challenges” as they grapple with the impacts of the uncertainty facing the energy industry.

“Then again, the other thing that we need to be doing is preparing our workforces for these future challenges,” Sutherland explained.

He touched on the importance of ensuring workers are prepared for the worst case scenario.

He asked attendees at the ‘Challenges and Successes of Addressing Mental Health in the Energy Industry’ panel how many of them had spoken with a financial adviser.

“I’m not talking about your company budget, I’m talking about your bank funds,” Sutherland said.

One member of the audience, and Sutherland’s fellow speaker, Alex Morton, of the Marine Safety Forum, raised their hands.

He explained that during a time of peak inflation, his business brought in a financial adviser.

“It’s about giving back some of those life skills for preparing for what is a turbulent industry; it has been and it’s going to get worse, we’re going to see a lot of up and down,” he said.

Sutherland also fronts the Mental Health in Energy organisation, which produced a Charter to support employers with mental health policy and procedure.

The organisation recently worked alongside Step Change in Safety and the Marine Safety Forum to produce a survey that gauged the mental and physical wellbeing of people working in the North Sea.

That report found, among other things, that workers in the oil and gas and logistics sectors feel less mentally healthy than other sectors.

