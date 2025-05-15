Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Mental Health Awareness Week: Supporting energy workers during turbulent times

May 15th 2025, 4:30 pm
2 min read
Mental Helath in Energy chair, Darren Sutherland, speaking at the All-Energy conference in Glasgow.© Ryan Duff/DCT Media
IADC North Sea chair, Darren Sutherland, talking at All-Energy 2025.
Ryan Duff

Ryan Duff

During Mental Health Awareness Week, the International Association of Drilling Contractors’ (IADC) boss Darren Sutherland offered advice for employers to support energy workers during a turbulent time for the industry.

Speaking at the All-Energy conference in Glasgow, Sutherland addressed recent industry tensions.

“We are facing difficult times, especially in the oil and gas sector, and now renewables are starting to see headwinds as well,” the IADC North Sea Chapter vice chair said.

His words came soon after the announcement of mass job cuts at Harbour Energy, financial difficulties for Aberdeen’s major service firms, businesses closing their doors, and a trend of North Sea players merging their UK operations.

“I think the key thing is communication,” Sutherland continued, adding “people have a higher propensity for the truth than we give them credit for”.

“Open communication from leadership about what’s happening and what’s going on is definitely key.”

He spoke about the importance of “having that space for people to be able to speak and talk through their challenges” as they grapple with the impacts of the uncertainty facing the energy industry.

“Then again, the other thing that we need to be doing is preparing our workforces for these future challenges,” Sutherland explained.

He touched on the importance of ensuring workers are prepared for the worst case scenario.

He asked attendees at the ‘Challenges and Successes of Addressing Mental Health in the Energy Industry’ panel how many of them had spoken with a financial adviser.

“I’m not talking about your company budget, I’m talking about your bank funds,” Sutherland said.

One member of the audience, and Sutherland’s fellow speaker, Alex Morton, of the Marine Safety Forum, raised their hands.

He explained that during a time of peak inflation, his business brought in a financial adviser.

“It’s about giving back some of those life skills for preparing for what is a turbulent industry; it has been and it’s going to get worse, we’re going to see a lot of up and down,” he said.

Sutherland also fronts the Mental Health in Energy organisation, which produced a Charter to support employers with mental health policy and procedure.

The organisation recently worked alongside Step Change in Safety and the Marine Safety Forum to produce a survey that gauged the mental and physical wellbeing of people working in the North Sea.

That report found, among other things, that workers in the oil and gas and logistics sectors feel less mentally healthy than other sectors.

Keep on top of the latest from All-Energy 2025 here.

