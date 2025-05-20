Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Petrofac restructuring approved by courts as it looks to ‘healthy pipeline of future opportunities’

May 20th 2025, 5:11 pm
3 min read
Petrofac© Supplied by Petrofac
A Petrofac worker in the North Sea.
Ryan Duff

Ryan Duff

Aberdeen-based oil services firm Petrofac has had its restructuring plan approved by the High Court of England and Wales.

The business has been pursuing a cost-cutting restructuring plan with lenders in order to bring its books back into the black and has now received the green light.

In February, Petrofac announced plans to raise $355 million (£280m) in funding as part of the deal that has further reduced shareholder allocation.

Existing shareholders were to be allocated 2.2% firm’s total share capital as part of the deal, a downgrade compared to the 2.5% outlined in plans announced just before Christmas.

Petrofac appeared in court on 30 April and witnessed “overwhelming support of shareholders and the majority of creditor classes,” it claimed in a stock market update.

The firm’s chief executive, Tareq Kawash said: “The sanctioning of the restructuring plan marks a significant milestone for our group.

“Implementation of the plan will allow our talented team, clients, suppliers, shareholders and investors, to move forward with renewed confidence, bolstered by a sustainable financial platform, a robust backlog of existing contracts, and a healthy pipeline of future opportunities.”

Petrofac
Petrofac CEO Tareq Kawash.

The firm has faced financial hardship in recent years as it became entangled in a corruption scandal, as the UK’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) charged two former Petrofac executives with paying bribes in the United Arab Emirates in 2024. 

Additionally, Petrofac’s books have not been as healthy as they once were, and share prices slumped following the COVD pandemic.

A decision to defer publishing its audited annual results for 2024 has also resulted the halt of shares trading for the company as well, adding to its list of concerns.

This forms an ongoing saga of financial uncertainty for the services giant that has been ongoing since 2023.  

However, now that a restructuring plan has been approved, Petrofac chairman René Medori appears confident.

He said: “Together with the support displayed by shareholders, lenders, investors and key clients, the High Court’s sanctioning of the Restructuring Plan confirms it is the best path forward, and follows enormous efforts to develop and implement it over the last 18 months.”

Now that the process has been resolved, non-executive director Aidan de Brunner will step down. 

An offshore worker carrying out inspection duties.

At the time of Brunner’s appointment in 2023, Médori said: “The Board is fully focused on reviewing a range of strategic and financial options with the objectives of strengthening the Group’s balance sheet and protecting the interests of all our stakeholders.

“The appointment of Aidan de Brunner reinforces the skills and experience of the Board in support of these efforts.”

The outgoing Petrofac non-executive director is set to depart the services firm at the end of May this year.

Following the suspension of share trading, Petrofac announced that its asset solutions division had built up $500 million in contracts in the first quarter of 2025.

However, Ashley Kelty, Panmure Liberum director and oil and gas research analyst, told Energy Voice at the time: “It’s good news that the backlog is getting bigger and they’re winning new work.

“However, from an equity perspective it still looks awful as the restructuring will pretty much wipe out current equity holders.”

Tags