Oil and gas producer Ithaca has said it plans to launch a subsea construction campaign on the controversial North Sea field, Rosebank, next year and is also making plans to bring in a new partner for its Cambo project West of Shetland.

The firm, which recently combined North Sea assets with Italian energy giant Eni, reported its pre-tax profits had more than doubled to $367.2 million (£273m) in the first quarter of the year as it counted record production of 127.4 kboe/d in the three months to the end of March.

However, it reported a bottom line net loss of $258.7m, compared to a $42.7m profit in the same quarter last year due to a $327.6m Energy Profits Levy (EPL) charge.

Plans for Rosebank, which is operated Equinor but in which Ithaca has a 20% stake, have been in limbo after the UK the Scottish court ruled consent for the project was “unlawful” which meant the developer has to resubmit its environmental assessment.

The assessment must take into consideration downstream, or scope 3, emissions from oil and gas produced from the field, which is estimated to have 350 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The partners behind Rosebank are awaiting a UK government review of new criteria for assessment of environmental impact, following a separate case in the UK Supreme Court ruling focused on downstream emissions.

Separately, Ithaca is also pressing ahead with Cambo – thought to be second in size only behind Rosebank.

Its partner in the field Shell walked away from project in 2022, although Ithaca is hopeful of finding a new investor to farm in.

It could be the case that the partner it is seeking could be the so called Shequinor entity, the new company formed by the merger of Equinor and Shell North Sea assets. Ithaca has “not ruled it out”, a personal familiar with the company said.

In its statement to the London Stock Exchange, it said:

Rosebank development project progressing as planned to multi-year development timeline with 2025 Subsea infrastructure installation campaign commencing in April 2025

Cambo project technical refresh nearing completion, utilising technical capabilities of Eni, and supporting farm-out process and progression towards final investment decision (FID), subject to fiscal and regulatory certainty

Further, the firm said it had achieved approval from the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) for its plans to develop Fotla, a central North Sea field which it took over after buying Spirit Energy’s 40% stake in 2023. Ithaca said it submitted a draft field development plan to the NSTA during April and its “awaiting environmental impact assessment guidance ahead of issuing an environmental statement”.

Ithaca has invested around $350m in North Sea acquisitions since the start of the including yesterday’s deal to up its stake in the Cygnus gas field.

Executive chairman Yaniv Friedman, said: “Our Q1 results demonstrate the transformational nature of the Eni UK combination, the successful integration, and operational efficiency across the portfolio.

“In the period we increased our interest in the high-quality, long-life Seagull asset to 50% via the acquisition of JAPEX UK, in line with our low-risk inorganic strategic growth ambitions.

“Yesterday, we announced a further acquisition of a 46.25% stake in the Cygnus field from Spirit Energy taking our operated working interest to 85%, increasing the gas weighting of our portfolio and strengthening our position as one of the largest gas producers in the UKCS.

“With a strong balance sheet, a record quarterly EBITDAX of $653.2 million and material hedging in place through to 2027, we are well placed to continue to grow the business and support shareholders through continued shareholder returns.”

Panmure Liberum analyst Ashley Kelty said: “Business continues to grow at pace –even after consolidation with ENI’s UK business – with recent acquisition of JAPEX UK increasing stake in the Seagull field and increased stake in Cygnus field from Spirit Energy set to boost output even further.

“Progress on Rosebank continues following Court ruling allowing development to proceed subject to (utterly meaningless) Scope 3 emissions submissions.

“Multiple infill wells planned which will boost production and offset any natural declines.

“Company in strong position and is in rude health despite labouring under a regressive and overly penal fiscal regime.

“Investors will hope that the UK Government sees sense and recognises that the tax burden needs to be eased in order to protect UKCS jobs and UK energy security.”

