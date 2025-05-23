President Donald Trump has said there is North Sea oil to last 100 years with the Granite City as its hub.

A message posted on his site Truth Social also took aim at “unsightly windmills” – long a bugbear for Trump since he opposed the development of the Aberdeen Bay wind farm which can be seen from his golf course on the Menie Estate.

The US president urged Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour government to support “modernised drilling” in the North Sea which would cut the cost of energy.

Mr Trump said “large amounts of oil lay waiting to be taken” as he promoted the White House’s trade agreement with Britain.

“Our negotiated deal with the United Kingdom is working out well for all,” he said.

“I strongly recommend to them, however, that in order to get their energy costs down, they stop with the costly and unsightly windmills, and incentivise modernized drilling in the North Sea, where large amounts of oil lay waiting to be taken.

He added on his own social media site: “A century of drilling left, with Aberdeen as the hub.

“The old fashioned tax system disincentivises drilling, rather than the opposite.

“UK’s energy costs would go way down, and fast!”

The president’s intervention came as the UK regulator Ofgem announced the first cut in the energy price cap for year which will reduce energy costs from July. However, prices still remain high and cost of energy for households and business has often been cited as major disincentive for investment and growth.

It is not the first time he has weighed in on the North Sea since becoming 45th president. In January, he claimed the UK was making a “big mistake” in its energy policies, sharing a story about US oil and gas firm APA – previously called Apache – shutting down its UK operations early due to the Energy Profits Levy (EPL)

In another post on the social site, Trump also escalated the US trade war with Europe recommending a 50% tariff on all goods from the European Union being imported to the United States.

“Our discussions with them are going nowhere!” he wrote. He said the new tariffs would kick in on 1 June.