Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Trump urges UK to back North Sea and Aberdeen as its hub

The US president urged Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour government to support “modernised drilling”.

May 23rd 2025, 4:43 pm Updated: May 23rd 2025, 4:43 pm
2 min read
Donald Trump at his golf course in Aberdeenshire.© HEMEDIA
Donald Trump
Erikka Askeland

Erikka Askeland

President Donald Trump has said there is North Sea oil to last 100 years with the Granite City as its hub.

A message posted on his site Truth Social also took aim at “unsightly windmills” – long a bugbear for Trump since he opposed the development of the Aberdeen Bay wind farm which can be seen from his golf course on the Menie Estate.

The US president urged Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour government to support “modernised drilling” in the North Sea which would cut the cost of energy.

Mr Trump said “large amounts of oil lay waiting to be taken” as he promoted the White House’s trade agreement with Britain.

“Our negotiated deal with the United Kingdom is working out well for all,” he said.

“I strongly recommend to them, however, that in order to get their energy costs down, they stop with the costly and unsightly windmills, and incentivise modernized drilling in the North Sea, where large amounts of oil lay waiting to be taken.

He added on his own social media site: “A century of drilling left, with Aberdeen as the hub.

“The old fashioned tax system disincentivises drilling, rather than the opposite.

“UK’s energy costs would go way down, and fast!”

The president’s intervention came as the UK regulator Ofgem announced the first cut in the energy price cap for year which will reduce energy costs from July. However, prices still remain high and cost of energy for households and business has often been cited as major disincentive for investment and growth.

It is not the first time he has weighed in on the North Sea since becoming 45th president. In January, he claimed the UK was making a “big mistake” in its energy policies, sharing a story about US oil and gas firm APA – previously called Apache – shutting down its UK operations early due to the Energy Profits Levy (EPL)

In another post on the social site, Trump also escalated the US trade war with Europe recommending a 50% tariff on all goods from the European Union being imported to the United States.

“Our discussions with them are going nowhere!” he wrote. He said the new tariffs would kick in on 1 June.

 

Tags