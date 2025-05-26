Wood brings in £1.4bn Asia Pacific contract haul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Wood brings in £1.4bn Asia Pacific contract haul

May 26th 2025, 7:38 am
2 min read
CR0047571, Katherine Ferries, Aberdeen. Locator of Wood, Sir Ian Wood House, Altens Industrial Estate. Tuesday, March ?, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson© DC Thomson
Michael Behr

Aberdeen-based Wood has secured A$3 billion (£1.4bn) of contract awards across Asia Pacific in the past 12 months, making for a record-breaking year for the company in the region.

Wood received new contracts along with extensions and renewals to advise, design, execute and operate major energy and mining projects and infrastructure across Australia, Brunei, Papua New Guinea, Singapore, Timor Leste and the Philippines.

These include long-term maintenance solutions for Esso in Victoria’s Gippsland Basin in Australia, optimising operational performance of both onshore and offshore assets.

It also received a brownfield engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCm) solutions for Shell’s Prelude Floating Liquified Natural Gas (FLNG) facility in Western Australia, the world’s largest floating offshore gas facility.

In addition, it secured a front-end engineering design (FEED) for Singapore’s second liquified natural gas terminal, supporting Singapore LNG Corporation to secure LNG.

Wood president of Asia Pacific Operations Ralph Ellis said: “Demand for energy and resources in the Asia Pacific region continues to soar. For over 40 years, we’ve been helping major operators with specialist consulting, engineering, project delivery and maintenance solutions to deliver on their ambitions.

“This period of strong performance reflects the talent of our 5,500 exceptional employees in the region, dedicated to solving our clients’ challenges. We see continued demand for integrated engineering, project delivery and operations solutions across every stage of the asset life cycle. Our pipeline of opportunities underpins Wood’s continued growth in the region.”

Despite some recent contract wins, such as FEED services for Petroleum Development Oman and a pair of engineering and procurement contracts for a TotalEnergies gas project in Iraq, Wood has been facing uncertain times.

Chief executive Ken Gilmartin has previously said he is “disappointed” in the company’s financial performance in 2024.

The company has been part of a long-running takeover bid from Middle Eastern Sidara, which is said to be offering a possible 35p per share for Wood, which would value the company at £240 million.

Wood has extended the final takeover deadline multiple times, prolonging the uncertainty facing the business.

