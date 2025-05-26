Wood brings in £1.4bn Asia Pacific contract haul

Aberdeen-based Wood has secured A$3 billion (£1.4bn) of contract awards across Asia Pacific in the past 12 months, making for a record-breaking year for the company in the region.

Wood received new contracts along with extensions and renewals to advise, design, execute and operate major energy and mining projects and infrastructure across Australia, Brunei, Papua New Guinea, Singapore, Timor Leste and the Philippines.

These include long-term maintenance solutions for Esso in Victoria’s Gippsland Basin in Australia, optimising operational performance of both onshore and offshore assets.

It also received a brownfield engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCm) solutions for Shell’s Prelude Floating Liquified Natural Gas (FLNG) facility in Western Australia, the world’s largest floating offshore gas facility.

In addition, it secured a front-end engineering design (FEED) for Singapore’s second liquified natural gas terminal, supporting Singapore LNG Corporation to secure LNG.

Wood president of Asia Pacific Operations Ralph Ellis said: “Demand for energy and resources in the Asia Pacific region continues to soar. For over 40 years, we’ve been helping major operators with specialist consulting, engineering, project delivery and maintenance solutions to deliver on their ambitions.

“This period of strong performance reflects the talent of our 5,500 exceptional employees in the region, dedicated to solving our clients’ challenges. We see continued demand for integrated engineering, project delivery and operations solutions across every stage of the asset life cycle. Our pipeline of opportunities underpins Wood’s continued growth in the region.”

Despite some recent contract wins, such as FEED services for Petroleum Development Oman and a pair of engineering and procurement contracts for a TotalEnergies gas project in Iraq, Wood has been facing uncertain times.

Chief executive Ken Gilmartin has previously said he is “disappointed” in the company’s financial performance in 2024.

The company has been part of a long-running takeover bid from Middle Eastern Sidara, which is said to be offering a possible 35p per share for Wood, which would value the company at £240 million.

Wood has extended the final takeover deadline multiple times, prolonging the uncertainty facing the business.