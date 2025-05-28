Aberdeen-based Elementz announced £1 million in contract wins throughout the first three months of the year as it launched industry advisory board.

The firm, headquartered in Bridge of Don, celebrated work in Australia, Africa, Canada and Europe as it unveiled the results of a record quarter.

The tech business said in an update that it “continues to perform ahead of initial forecasts”.

Elementz has already earmarked further global expansion as it turns its attention to the Asia Pacific and South America regions.

The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider subsidiary of Aize opened its doors last year and now employs 20 people in the north-east of Scotland. Elementz has announced plans to expand its headcount following recent success.

Chief executive Jason Brown said: “Achieving results on the scale we have in such a short time speaks volumes not only for the appetite which exists for what we do but also for the knowledge, experience and gravitas that our team brings to each and every project.”

Elementz plots course for industry with Compass

Days before the announcement of the bumper quarter results, Elementz launched ‘Compass’, an industry advisory board which counts heavy hitters like Shell among its members.

Compass aims to provide its members with early access to new tech so that firms can shape future products so they are more aligned with the industry’s needs.

On the group’s launch, Brown commented: “Our customer strategic advisory board truly acts as our compass, guiding and steering product advancement while embodying a joint industry spirit of discovery.

“Much like the four cardinal points of a compass, it represents the vital connection between our customers, users, developers, and support. It also pays homage to one of the earliest logos of our software, signifying the solid foundation and legacy we’ve built alongside our valued customers.”

The group met for the first time last week with Aker BP, Woodside, and other industry players in attendance.

Vice president of subsea for Aker BP and Elementz Board Member Camilla Leon said: “Compass is more than just an advisory board, it’s a collaborative movement placing our customers at the heart of product development.”