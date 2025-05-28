Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Jobs coming to Aberdeen as firm celebrates £1m contract wins in three months

The firm, headquartered in Bridge of Don, celebrated work in Australia, Africa, Canada and Europe as it unveiled the results of a record quarter.

May 28th 2025, 10:55 am
2 min read
Elementz CEO Jason Brown in his firm's Bridge of Don HQ.
Elementz CEO Jason Brown in Bridge of Don HQ.
Ryan Duff

Ryan Duff

Aberdeen-based Elementz announced £1 million in contract wins throughout the first three months of the year as it launched industry advisory board.

The tech business said in an update that it “continues to perform ahead of initial forecasts”.

Elementz has already earmarked further global expansion as it turns its attention to the Asia Pacific and South America regions.

The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider subsidiary of Aize opened its doors last year and now employs 20 people in the north-east of Scotland. Elementz has announced plans to expand its headcount following recent success.

Chief executive Jason Brown said: “Achieving results on the scale we have in such a short time speaks volumes not only for the appetite which exists for what we do but also for the knowledge, experience and gravitas that our team brings to each and every project.”

Elementz plots course for industry with Compass

Days before the announcement of the bumper quarter results, Elementz launched ‘Compass’, an industry advisory board which counts heavy hitters like Shell among its members.

Compass aims to provide its members with early access to new tech so that firms can shape future products so they are more aligned with the industry’s needs.

On the group’s launch, Brown commented: “Our customer strategic advisory board truly acts as our compass, guiding and steering product advancement while embodying a joint industry spirit of discovery.

Members of industry body Compass at the group's first meeting. Pictued is Nicholas Bain (Shell), Jason Brown (Elementz), Camilla Leon (AkerBP and Elementz), and Rune Log (AkerBP). © Supplied by Elementz
Launch of Compass. Left to right: Nicholas Bain (Shell), Jason Brown (Elementz), Camilla Leon (AkerBP and Elementz), and Rune Log (AkerBP)

“Much like the four cardinal points of a compass, it represents the vital connection between our customers, users, developers, and support. It also pays homage to one of the earliest logos of our software, signifying the solid foundation and legacy we’ve built alongside our valued customers.”

The group met for the first time last week with Aker BP, Woodside, and other industry players in attendance.

Vice president of subsea for Aker BP and Elementz Board Member Camilla Leon said: “Compass is more than just an advisory board, it’s a collaborative movement placing our customers at the heart of product development.”

