Oil & Gas

Aberdeen’s EthosEnergy acquires New York turbine firm with ‘hopefully more’ M&A to come

Formerly Wood owned gas turbine firm EthosEnergy has completed the first M&A of potentially many following its US private equity take over.

May 30th 2025, 7:00 am
2 min read
EthosEnergy workers with a gas turbine.
EthosEnergy workers with a gas turbine.
Ryan Duff

Ryan Duff

Aberdeen-based EthosEnergy has completed its acquisition of New York-headquartered gas turbine firm Turbine Services, Ltd. (TSL).

This marks the first takeover the firm has made since it was bought by a US private equity firm, One Equity Partners (OEP), on the last day of 2024.

At the time, EthosEnergy chief executive Ana Amicarella said that OEP had indicated a strong appetite for merger and acquisition (M&A) deals to expand the business.

When questioned whether this was the first of many M&A deals to come from the business, a spokesperson told Energy Voice there is “hopefully more to come”, adding that “OEP sees EthosEnergy as a platform for growth”.

When her firm was taken over, Amicarella outlined that M&A was a core tenant of EthosEnergy’s growth strategy.

TSL was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Saratoga Springs, New York, and its experience in gas turbines is set to complement EthosEnergy’s current offerings.

“The addition of TSL will be additive to EthosEnergy’s business, particularly in the heavy industrial gas turbine space on mature frame types,” the EthosEnergy spokesperson added.

A graphic showing the EthosEnergy and TSL logos, shared by EthosEnergy to announce its latest takeover. © Supplied by EthosEnergy
EthosEnergy announces acquisition of TSL.

A value has not been disclosed for the acquisition of the 53-year-old US gas and steam turbine business.

When questioned on changing operations at TSL under EthosEnergy management, it was confirmed that there are “no plans for job cuts”.

The firm added: “We are focused on improving synergies between the two businesses, primarily on expanding access to customers and suppliers for both TSL and EthosEnergy.”

OEP acquired EthosEnergy from Wood and Siemens Energy AG on 31 December 2024 in a deal worth $138 million.

Struggling Aberdeen services giant Wood offloaded its stake in the business it set up in 2014 as part of a strategy to sell off parts of its business and write down contracts to drive profitability.

Ethos Energy contributed $34 million of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) to Wood’s 2023 full-year results.

With Amicarella and OEP seeing a “healthy pipeline of global opportunities” in the M&A space for EthosEnergy, the firm is looking to further expansion.

