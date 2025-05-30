Energy giant BP has recruited a new non-executive director to its board.

US-based Dave Hagger will take up the role as as a non-executive director from 2 June 2025.

Hagger, 52, served in senior leadership roles at Devon Energy, one of the US’s largest independent oil and natural gas producers.

The appointment comes as BP seeks a new chairman.

BP chairman Helge Lund, who is expected to step down from the role in 2026, said of Hagger: “He brings deep-rooted knowledge of the US upstream oil and gas industry. His strategic focus combined with his experience in driving operational results and capital efficiency will be an asset to the board.”

Hagger was executive chair of Oklahoma City-headquartered Devon between 2021-2023, and president and CEO between 2015-2021. Prior to that, he had been executive vice president exploration and production since 2009.

He was credited with overseeing the firm’s focus on becoming a leading onshore producer in the Delaware Basin and helping to guide the S&P 500 Index firm’s dividend strategy.

Before joining Devon, he spent ten years at Kerr McGee, including as chief operating officer and senior vice president exploration and production. He joined the industry in 1979 as a geophysicist.