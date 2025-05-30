North Sea workers will no longer be able to bring e-cigarettes with them on offshore flights following the rollout of new helicopter rules.

Guidance has been released regarding the type of portable electronic devices (PED) that are permitted on offshore flights and the number of such devices each passenger is permitted.

The latest rules, published by trade bodies Step Change in Safety and Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), outlined that “e-cigarettes are not permitted on helicopters to or from offshore locations.”

The groups cited “lack of manufacturing standards” for e-cigarettes and vapes as well as the wide variety of such devices which “make mitigations more difficult to manage.”

© Supplied by Jacob King/PA Wire

With e-cigarettes no longer being allowed on offshore flights, those travelling to installations via vessel transfer will still be permitted to carry the devices.

Craig Wiggins, chief executive of Step Change in Safety, said: “The safe transport of offshore workers is paramount, and these new rules mark an important step forward in managing the risk posed by lithium-ion batteries onboard helicopters.

Offshore workers are permitted to take up to six PEDs with them on helicopter flights to the North Sea under the new rulings.

Power banks and all other spare lithium-ion batteries were also banned from flights under the rules.

© Supplied by Chris Sumner/P&J

However, mobile phones, laptops/ tablets, earbuds, smart watches/ fitness trackers, and “other PEDs”, such as electric toothbrushes and razors have been permitted.

Wiggins added: “While many of us rely on portable electronic devices daily, we must recognise the unique safety challenges they present in an offshore aviation environment.

“This guidance is a result of strong collaboration across our industry, and I urge everyone travelling offshore to take the time to understand the changes and play their part in keeping our flights safe.”

The rules update explained that the risk of fire from items containing lithium-ion batteries was responsible for the decision.

The document said that the batteries found in e-cigarettes are responsible for “1/3 of all PED fire or fire-potential events in aviation incidents globally and power banks have caused serious fires in aircraft.”

Single-use vape ban

This comes ahead of the ban on disposable e-cigarettes in the UK, which is set to come into place as of 1 June.

Retailers across the UK caught selling single-use vapes will be handed a £200 fine in England, with similar charges being handed out in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

Step Change in Safety and OEUK said that the reason why these bans have come into place on helicopter flights and not fixed wing commercial travel is due to how fires can be handled in the two different types of aircraft.

© Airbus

“Offshore helicopter flights cannot adopt the same fixed-wing risk mitigation measures and therefore there is a requirement for more stringent rules to limit the likelihood and consequences of a PED fire incident,” the document explained.

Graham Skinner, health and safety manager for OEUK commented: “These standardised measures reflect the industry’s shared commitment to safety and consistency across offshore travel.”

The future of smoking offshore

© Supplied by Wullie Marr / DC Tho

This comes a year after Harbour Energy announced ambitions to ban smoking offshore.

The firm’s chief medical officer, Dr David Leiper, told Energy Voice last year that his firm is aiming to align with the government’s ambition of “a smoke-free society before 2030”.

This news prompted a mixed reception from readers at the time, with some saying that smoking “should have never been allowed in the first place” while others labelled the idea a “crazy suggestion”.

In response to the latest rules, helicopter operator boss Harm Bos said that clear rulings will support both offshore workers and those flying in the North Sea.

CHC operations director for the UK and OHSLG representative, Bos, added: “This process will create alignment between all helicopter operators and increase clarity for the offshore workforce as well as assure safe operations.”