Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Saipem, Samsung battle hedge funds over Petrofac rescue plan

“It’s not just the supply chain, we have clients, and in particular TenneT, who are at the end of their tether"

June 2nd 2025, 11:30 am Updated: June 2nd 2025, 11:30 am
4 min read
Two Thai Oil workers in a refinery© Supplied by Thai Oil
The Petrofac restructuring court battle is back for another round, with Saipem and Samsung angling for more. Picture shows; Thai Oil refinery in Sriracha. Sriracha, Thailand. Supplied by Thai Oil Date; Unknown

Ed Reed

The High Court has approved Petrofac’s restructuring, but the company is not out of the woods yet.

Saipem and Samsung won the right to appeal the agreement. The hearing is due to start on 2 June and will see arguments about an unjust division of risk and reward played out again.

The disagreement between Saipem and Samsung is over a clean fuels project at a Thai Oil refinery. The work did not pan out as intended and Thai Oil launched arbitration.

It is uncertain what the penalty from this case may be. No one at the Petrofac hearing would commit to a number.

In Justice Marcus Smith’s ruling, he assumed $1.5 billion for the three joint venture partners: Samsung, Saipem and Petrofac. The judge noted it was a matter of “broad indifference” for Thai Oil, which is not involved in the Petrofac restructuring.

Dividing it up

Ordinarily, the potential $1.5bn sum would be split three ways. Because of Petrofac’s difficulties, it will either be in liquidation or its liabilities will be wiped out. As such, Saipem and Samsung’s exposure increases from $500 million – splitting three ways – to $750m each.

The lawyers of the two contractors argued that the restructuring proposal sees Samsung and Saipem contributing 53.2% of the value. But they would only receive 2% of the benefits. Meanwhile, the five hedge fund backers would “receive a [very] disproportionate share of the returns and will, in fact, make significant profits from the restructuring”.

(Samsung and Saipem are not the only ones suffering under the restructuring. Petrofac shareholders have been diluted to 2.2%.)

Saipem and Samsung would prefer to get something for their troubles. In April they set out an offer to agree to the restructuring, if certain conditions were met, under a proposal the ruling called Plan B.

These are a cash payment of $25m by the end of 2027 and various Petrofac warrants. All told, this would provide a maximum return to the two companies of just under $108.1m.

The judge called it a “generous offer” and noted that Samsung and Saipem still did not consider it fair. It “continues to significantly undervalue the contribution they are making to the restructuring”.

A Petrofac worker at the Thai Oil facility © Supplied by Petrofac
The Petrofac restructuring court battle is back for another round, with Saipem and Samsung angling for more. Picture shows: the clean fuels project in Thailand. Sriracha, Thailand. Supplied by Petrofac.

Push back

Petrofac’s other creditors rejected the plan. They stated that if Plan B moved ahead, they would withdraw – forcing Petrofac into insolvency.

Petrofac’s restructuring hinges on funds from new backers, led by US hedge funds Nut Tree Capital Management and Mason Capital. These new funders agreed to inject $226m.

The ruling noted that the new backers would only invest if the price was right. The judge noted that Plan B would provide lower returns than the original plan. “It takes more out of the Petrofac Group, which is the generator of the returns to the providers of New Money”.

During cross-examination, Samuel Read, a partner at Mason Capital, said the only alternative to the plan “was not Plan B but liquidation”, the ruling reported.

Petrofac CFO Afonso Reis e Sousa said the new funders were unhappy even with the offer of warrants to Samsung and Saipem. The funders “actually insisted on having the compensatory mechanism for that dilution, so they have already reached a limit of what they’re willing to do”, Sousa said.

Judge Smith said a move to Plan B would simply pave the way for more negotiations, with no guarantee of success. A court could rule the reward to the new backers is disproportionate, but the judge opted not to find this.

“I see nothing disproportionate in a return of 211%,” he wrote, commenting on the basis of projections submitted to the court.

On the edge

The restructuring will hurt shareholders and Petrofac’s partners on the Thai Oil project, but it seems there was little choice.

The Thai Oil arbitration is a major stumbling block, but Petrofac’s financial strain is taking its toll in other areas.

Sousa said the company had “stretched our supply chain” over the last 18 months.

“It’s not just the supply chain, we have clients, and in particular TenneT, who are at the end of their tether if you’ll forgive that expression,” he said. TenneT has been accommodating, Sousa continued, but further delays would likely see the company exercising contingency plans, which give “no prospect of a solvent outcome” for Petrofac.

The company won work with TenneT in 2023 on an offshore wind framework agreement, the largest in the service company’s history.

The judge said the alternative to the agreed restructuring is not Plan B, but liquidation.

An interesting question in the case is whether Saipem and Samsung would benefit from Petrofac going out of business. The judge found the benefit to be “too remote”, because removing Petrofac from the market would be difficult to quantify.

For Judge Smith, the least-worst option was agreeing to Petrofac’s rescue with the injection of new money.

The appeal represents a critical juncture. Either Petrofac’s original restructuring plan proceeds, leaving Saipem and Samsung with minimal compensation, or the company faces potential liquidation.

The new investors, the US hedge funds, have made their case. Will the appeal court call their bluff?