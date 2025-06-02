The High Court has approved Petrofac’s restructuring, but the company is not out of the woods yet.

Saipem and Samsung won the right to appeal the agreement. The hearing is due to start on 2 June and will see arguments about an unjust division of risk and reward played out again.

The disagreement between Saipem and Samsung is over a clean fuels project at a Thai Oil refinery. The work did not pan out as intended and Thai Oil launched arbitration.

It is uncertain what the penalty from this case may be. No one at the Petrofac hearing would commit to a number.

In Justice Marcus Smith’s ruling, he assumed $1.5 billion for the three joint venture partners: Samsung, Saipem and Petrofac. The judge noted it was a matter of “broad indifference” for Thai Oil, which is not involved in the Petrofac restructuring.

Dividing it up

Ordinarily, the potential $1.5bn sum would be split three ways. Because of Petrofac’s difficulties, it will either be in liquidation or its liabilities will be wiped out. As such, Saipem and Samsung’s exposure increases from $500 million – splitting three ways – to $750m each.

The lawyers of the two contractors argued that the restructuring proposal sees Samsung and Saipem contributing 53.2% of the value. But they would only receive 2% of the benefits. Meanwhile, the five hedge fund backers would “receive a [very] disproportionate share of the returns and will, in fact, make significant profits from the restructuring”.

(Samsung and Saipem are not the only ones suffering under the restructuring. Petrofac shareholders have been diluted to 2.2%.)

Saipem and Samsung would prefer to get something for their troubles. In April they set out an offer to agree to the restructuring, if certain conditions were met, under a proposal the ruling called Plan B.

These are a cash payment of $25m by the end of 2027 and various Petrofac warrants. All told, this would provide a maximum return to the two companies of just under $108.1m.

The judge called it a “generous offer” and noted that Samsung and Saipem still did not consider it fair. It “continues to significantly undervalue the contribution they are making to the restructuring”.

Push back

Petrofac’s other creditors rejected the plan. They stated that if Plan B moved ahead, they would withdraw – forcing Petrofac into insolvency.

Petrofac’s restructuring hinges on funds from new backers, led by US hedge funds Nut Tree Capital Management and Mason Capital. These new funders agreed to inject $226m.

The ruling noted that the new backers would only invest if the price was right. The judge noted that Plan B would provide lower returns than the original plan. “It takes more out of the Petrofac Group, which is the generator of the returns to the providers of New Money”.

During cross-examination, Samuel Read, a partner at Mason Capital, said the only alternative to the plan “was not Plan B but liquidation”, the ruling reported.

Petrofac CFO Afonso Reis e Sousa said the new funders were unhappy even with the offer of warrants to Samsung and Saipem. The funders “actually insisted on having the compensatory mechanism for that dilution, so they have already reached a limit of what they’re willing to do”, Sousa said.

Judge Smith said a move to Plan B would simply pave the way for more negotiations, with no guarantee of success. A court could rule the reward to the new backers is disproportionate, but the judge opted not to find this.

“I see nothing disproportionate in a return of 211%,” he wrote, commenting on the basis of projections submitted to the court.

On the edge

The restructuring will hurt shareholders and Petrofac’s partners on the Thai Oil project, but it seems there was little choice.

The Thai Oil arbitration is a major stumbling block, but Petrofac’s financial strain is taking its toll in other areas.

Sousa said the company had “stretched our supply chain” over the last 18 months.

“It’s not just the supply chain, we have clients, and in particular TenneT, who are at the end of their tether if you’ll forgive that expression,” he said. TenneT has been accommodating, Sousa continued, but further delays would likely see the company exercising contingency plans, which give “no prospect of a solvent outcome” for Petrofac.

The company won work with TenneT in 2023 on an offshore wind framework agreement, the largest in the service company’s history.

The judge said the alternative to the agreed restructuring is not Plan B, but liquidation.

An interesting question in the case is whether Saipem and Samsung would benefit from Petrofac going out of business. The judge found the benefit to be “too remote”, because removing Petrofac from the market would be difficult to quantify.

For Judge Smith, the least-worst option was agreeing to Petrofac’s rescue with the injection of new money.

The appeal represents a critical juncture. Either Petrofac’s original restructuring plan proceeds, leaving Saipem and Samsung with minimal compensation, or the company faces potential liquidation.

The new investors, the US hedge funds, have made their case. Will the appeal court call their bluff?