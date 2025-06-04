The North Sea has always been a tough place to do business. The windfall tax is likely to remain a fixture until 2030. So what are the global oil investment alternatives for UK oil companies?

In this first of two parts, we take a look at some of the options around the world.

The UK has long had an enterprising culture that supports oil and gas companies heading out to explore the world. Recent years have seen this appetite diminish slightly. There is a high cost to London listings, which has taken its toll on companies interested in exploring domestically and further afield.

There has also been an increase in domestic energy transition pressures.

The Energy Profits Levy (EPL), also known as the windfall tax, lies at the heart of the UK’s current squeeze on upstream companies. But this comes in addition to other pressure points, including the ban on new exploration licences and tough – but as- yet unclear – environmental restrictions.

But the drive remains for UK-based companies – and opportunities abound beyond our borders.

Where the UK government has deliberately made the North Sea hostile to new investments, other countries are more welcoming. Existing infrastructure, local ports, mature basins, a supportive citizenry – all can be found to varying degrees around the world.

How to narrow down the list? We challenged a handful of experts to share their thoughts. The request was purposefully broad, seeking those areas of opportunity that stand in contrast to the UK.

Each contribution sets out the case for investment. But it should also be remembered that nowhere is perfect. The UK has its challenges but so does everywhere else.

Algeria

Andrew Farrand, Horizon Engage director for MENA

Algeria is living proof that well-trodden ground may be worth a fresh look.

In November, upstream licensing body Alnaft launched its first bid round in a decade, offering six blocks that include some of Algeria’s hundreds of untapped onshore discoveries.

Alnaft has pledged further rounds to follow annually and include offshore acreage. The agency is keen to diversify partnerships and end years of consolidation in the upstream space. At the same time, Sonatrach is continuing direct negotiations with operators, pursuing major unconventionals talks and signing new agreements alongside the bid round.

© Supplied by Sonatrach

This is all part of a more investor-friendly approach that began in 2019, when peaceful protests ushered in new leadership. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, first elected that year, has ended years of erratic turnover at Sonatrach. A new hydrocarbons law also passed in 2019, bringing long-overdue improvements to fiscal incentives and contract structures (since accompanied by reforms to the wider business climate).

The law’s rollout has facilitated an uptick in production and new partnerships. And increased revenues have broadened Sonatrach’s ambitions, enabling new investments in upstream E&P, refining and petrochemicals and green hydrogen.

Algeria’s prime location and robust infrastructure give it ready access to an energy-hungry Europe. And with a growing population and economy demanding ever more energy at home, leaders face strong incentives to keep pumping.

Angola

Ian Cloke, Afentra COO

In recent years, Angola has been on a mission to enhance its industry profile as an attractive destination for investment, particularly for small and mid-sized independents.

Angola’s ongoing commitment to reform, including the separation of regulatory and concessionaire roles within the oil sector and the launch of a privatisation programme, combined with its ratification of the Paris Agreement, highlights a forward-thinking approach to economic diversification and environmental sustainability.

At circa 40% of GDP and 60% of government revenue, Angola’s upstream industry is critical to its economy. The country boasts substantial proven reserves and vast untapped potential.

With 95% of the assets in Angola held by either Sonangol or the IOCs, and an industry trend that is seeing the majors focusing on the deepwater, this creates M&A opportunities for credible independents to acquire interests in quality mid-life assets.

Onshore Angola is also an area of increasing focus for both domestic and foreign players. The Kwanza Basin is a proven hydrocarbon province with historic production that ceased in the Angolan Civil War.

This vast onshore basin offers a value-driven strategic opportunity for near-term and low-cost exploration in a proven basin, by applying fresh ideas and modern concepts to an area where no new technology has been applied for 40 years.

Equatorial Guinea and Cameroon

David Mirzai, SP Angel energy analyst

West Africa offers a range of exploration and development opportunities with a better risk-reward profile than the UK. While the majors have initiated new investment along the Atlantic seaboard, a more flexible licensing approach has resulted in an uptick in activity centred in West Africa.

We draw attention to the host of smaller independents, such as Europa and Panoro, which are targeting infrastructure-led exploration drilling opportunities on DHI-backed prospects to backfill Chevron’s Punta Europa LNG plant in Equatorial Guinea.

Next door in Cameroon, Tower plans to appraise the offshore Njonji discovery, following a farm-out agreement that provides the funding to drill the NJOM-3 well. The company understands the farm-out agreement documentation and the request for a year’s extension to the Thali licence are currently with the Office of the Presidency and awaiting formal presidential approval.

We expect approval of this deal may also provide renewed momentum to New Age and Bowleven in their attempt to farm-out the Etinde project. We believe West Africa continues to offer investors a mix of lower-risk and higher-return assets, with the potential for significant value creation if above-ground risks can be managed.

Falklands and Uruguay

Daniel Slater, Zeus Capital director for equity research

We believe the South Atlantic offers a number of exciting opportunities for international E&P companies. Of particular note, it is well known that large discoveries have been made in the Falkland Islands, including over 900 million barrels at Sea Lion and over 170m barrels at Darwin East.

The new news is that development of some of these is beginning to move forward, with FID on Sea Lion Phase 1 expected from the Navitas/Rockhopper JV in the coming months. This will represent significant progress and endorsement of the oil and gas discoveries in the region. Borders & Southern is also expected to progress a farm-out process on Darwin East during the second half of this year, offering another entry opportunity.

© Shutterstock / Giedriius

Elsewhere, exploration activity is beginning to ramp up offshore Uruguay. This relatively unexplored region is benefitting from similarities with discoveries continuing to be made offshore Namibia. Shell, Chevron, APA and YPF have taken acreage in the country, alongside smaller player Challenger Energy providing direct exposure.

There is a 3D seismic programme across multiple licences later this year. A planned farm-out process on Challenger’s OFF-3 licence in the second half is under way. This also provides the chance for other companies to get involved.

Guyana

Jimena Blanco, Verisk Maplecroft chief analyst

Guyana’s offshore oil and gas sector presents a compelling alternative to the maturing North Sea. It offers high-impact investment opportunities with rapidly evolving dynamics. Since ExxonMobil’s 2015 discovery in the Stabroek Block, it has confirmed over 11bn boe. This places Guyana among the most promising new producers globally.

Georgetown continues to open acreage through competitive bidding rounds, with the most recent tender attracting significant international interest. Local content requirements are becoming more defined. There is also increasing institutional focus on strengthening regulatory capacity – albeit at a nascent stage.

© Supplied by SBM Offshore

The country offers first-mover advantages and relatively low breakeven costs. However, investors must navigate evolving fiscal frameworks and infrastructural deficits. There are governance risks linked to transparency, institutional capacity and political tensions – especially ahead of elections, due in September 2025.

Environmental scrutiny is intensifying, particularly given the country’s biodiversity and climate vulnerability. This was exemplified by the 16 May approval of legislation. This would hold oil companies accountable for any damages in case of an oil spill.

Nevertheless, with strategic engagement and proactive risk management, the rewards of operating in Guyana’s dynamic offshore space could outweigh operational and reputational risks.

For offshore firms seeking scalable assets and long-term production growth, Guyana is no longer a frontier – it’s a proving ground.

These opportunities across Africa and South America demonstrate the range of alternatives available to companies looking beyond the North Sea. In Part 2, we’ll explore additional prospects across Asia and beyond, each offering their own unique advantages for investment.