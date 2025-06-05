IEA predicts 6% drop in upstream oil investment in 2025

Investment in upstream oil production will drop by 6% in 2025 in the first year-on-year fall since the Covid pandemic, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Excluding the Covid pandemic, this marks the largest fall in oil production spending since 2016, when oil prices dropped to below $30 a barrel.

In its annual report on energy sector investment, the IEA said global energy investment is set to increase to a record $3.3 trillion this year “despite headwinds from elevated geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty”.

The IEA said clean energy technologies will attract twice as much capital as fossil fuels, with spending on renewables, nuclear, grids, storage low-emissions fuels, efficiency and electrification on course to hit a record $2.2 trillion.

This reflects “not only efforts to reduce emissions but also the growing influence of industrial policy, energy security concerns and the cost competitiveness of electricity-based solutions,” the IEA report found.

Meanwhile, the IEA predicts investment in oil, natural gas and coal will reach $1.1 trillion.

Spending on oil production in 2025 will be close to $535 billion, a fall from $599bn last year.

Investment in natural gas production, however, will increase slightly from $361bn in 2024 to $365bn this year.

IEA executive director Fatih Birol said energy security is a “key driver of the growth in global investment” in 2025 as countries “seek to insulate themselves from a wide range of risks”.

“The fast-evolving economic and trade picture means that some investors are adopting a wait-and-see approach to new energy project approvals, but in most areas we have yet to see significant implications for existing projects,” Birol said.

The report also showed China is “by far the largest energy investor globally”, Birol said, spending twice as much on energy as the European Union.

Global energy investment

The fall in investment in oil production is driven mainly by a “sharp decline” in spending on US tight oil, the IEA said, driven by lower oil prices and demand expectations.

By contrast, investment in new liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities is on a “strong upward trajectory” as new projects in the United States, Qatar, Canada and elsewhere prepare to come online.

Inflation is also impacting the sector, with upstream oil and gas costs set to climb by about 3% in 2025.

The IEA said cost pressures on the oil and gas sector, and for all large engineering projects, in the United States include the effects of higher tariffs on imported steel and aluminium.

Between 2026 and 2028, the global LNG market is set to experience its largest ever capacity growth, the IEA said.

Elsewhere, the IEA said investment in grids is “struggling to keep pace” with the rise in power demand and renewables deployment. Grid upgrades are being held back by lengthy permitting procedures and supply chain issues, the report found.