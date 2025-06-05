IEA predicts 6% drop in upstream oil investment in 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

IEA predicts 6% drop in upstream oil investment in 2025

This marks the first year-on-year fall in oil spending since the Covid slump in 2020, IEA says

June 5th 2025, 7:55 am
2 min read
EU gas Norway Russia
An offshore platform in the Oseberg North Sea oil field 140kms from Bergen, Norway. Photographer: Kristian Helgesen

Mathew Perry

Investment in upstream oil production will drop by 6% in 2025 in the first year-on-year fall since the Covid pandemic, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Excluding the Covid pandemic, this marks the largest fall in oil production spending since 2016, when oil prices dropped to below $30 a barrel.

In its annual report on energy sector investment, the IEA said global energy investment is set to increase to a record $3.3 trillion this year “despite headwinds from elevated geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty”.

The IEA said clean energy technologies will attract twice as much capital as fossil fuels, with spending on renewables, nuclear, grids, storage low-emissions fuels, efficiency and electrification on course to hit a record $2.2 trillion.

This reflects “not only efforts to reduce emissions but also the growing influence of industrial policy, energy security concerns and the cost competitiveness of electricity-based solutions,” the IEA report found.

Meanwhile, the IEA predicts investment in oil, natural gas and coal will reach $1.1 trillion.

Spending on oil production in 2025 will be close to $535 billion, a fall from $599bn last year.

© Supplied by National Grid Grain
The Grain LNG terminal on the Isle of Grain. Image: National Grid

Investment in natural gas production, however, will increase slightly from $361bn in 2024 to $365bn this year.

IEA executive director Fatih Birol said energy security is a “key driver of the growth in global investment” in 2025 as countries “seek to insulate themselves from a wide range of risks”.

“The fast-evolving economic and trade picture means that some investors are adopting a wait-and-see approach to new energy project approvals, but in most areas we have yet to see significant implications for existing projects,” Birol said.

The report also showed China is “by far the largest energy investor globally”, Birol said, spending twice as much on energy as the European Union.

Global energy investment

The fall in investment in oil production is driven mainly by a “sharp decline” in spending on US tight oil, the IEA said, driven by lower oil prices and demand expectations.

By contrast, investment in new liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities is on a “strong upward trajectory” as new projects in the United States, Qatar, Canada and elsewhere prepare to come online.

Inflation is also impacting the sector, with upstream oil and gas costs set to climb by about 3% in 2025.

The IEA said cost pressures on the oil and gas sector, and for all large engineering projects, in the United States include the effects of higher tariffs on imported steel and aluminium.

Between 2026 and 2028, the global LNG market is set to experience its largest ever capacity growth, the IEA said.

Elsewhere, the IEA said investment in grids is “struggling to keep pace” with the rise in power demand and renewables deployment. Grid upgrades are being held back by lengthy permitting procedures and supply chain issues, the report found.

 

Tags