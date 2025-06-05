Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Equinor, Centrica strike £20bn natural gas supply deal

UK utility Centrica said the deal has been future-proofed to enable it to source hydrogen from Norway.

June 5th 2025, 2:49 pm
2 min read
To go with story by Jessica Davies. Centrica, Equinor strike ?20bn gas supply deal Picture shows; Centrica group chief executive Chris O'Shea and Equinor CEO Anders Opedal. Unknown. Supplied by Centrica Date; Unknown© Supplied by Centrica
To go with story by Jessica Davies. Centrica, Equinor strike ?20bn gas supply deal Picture shows; Centrica group chief executive Chris O'Shea and Equinor CEO Anders Opedal. Unknown. Supplied by Centrica Date; Unknown
Jessica Mills Davies

Jessica Mills Davies

Norwegian energy company Equinor has agreed to supply natural gas to the UK until 2035 through a £20 billion deal with British utility Centrica.

In a statement, Centrica said it had secured the supply of five billion cubic metres (Bcm) of gas per year for the ten years to 2035.

The UK has relied on Norwegian gas imports to meet an increasing volume of domestic demand since the onset of the energy crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Last year, the UK met almost two thirds of its domestic gas demand with imports, though supply was down by 7.9% compared to 2023. Approximately half of total gas imports came from Norway, up from one third three years ago.

The latest supply contract will also allow for natural gas sales to be replaced with hydrogen at some point in the future, Centrica said.

Following the energy crisis, Centrica reopened the Rough gas storage facility in the North Sea to bolster UK gas supplies. But in April, the energy company stopped refilling the gas facility after warning that it was making a financial loss.

Centrica is seeking to redevelop the Rough facility so it can store hydrogen, a low-carbon fuel that can be combusted without producing carbon, as well as natural gas.

The utility has said it will invest £2bn of its capital in the redevelopment if it secures a cap-and-floor agreement to stabilise the price of hydrogen.

Energy Voice reported earlier this year that UK energy secretary Ed Miliband had broached talks with the energy company around providing an incentive for the £2bn redevelopment.

Centrica chief executive Chris O’Shea said: “This landmark agreement underscores the vital role that natural gas plays as a transition fuel as we navigate towards a low-carbon energy future.

“Over the last few years, we’ve seen first-hand how important energy security is. Today’s deal not only ensures the UK’s energy security has improved but also paves the way for a burgeoning hydrogen market.”

Tags