Oil & Gas

Alexander Kielland families to get compensation 45 years after North Sea disaster

Of the 212 men onboard the Norwegian rig, 123 died with 22 of them from the UK.

June 6th 2025, 2:02 pm
3 min read
Alexander Kielland© Norwegian Petroleum Museum
The Alexander Kielland platform in the Gandsfjord during an operation to upright the capsized rig. The vessel was later scuttled.
Ryan Duff

Ryan Duff

The families of those who died in the Alexander Kielland disaster of 1980 are set to receive compensation from the Norwegian state 45 years after the incident.

On 27 March 1980, the Alexander Kielland rig capsized in Norwegian waters, resulting in the deaths of 123 men, 22 of whom were British.

The Kielland Network, a support group for the 89 survivors and the families affected, writes that “200 children lost their fathers” as a result of the incident.

Of those who died, 36 were never recovered from Norwegian waters.

The Norwegian parliament narrowly voted in favour of giving compensation to those effected in a move the country’s premiership opposed.

The measure passed through the Storting with 53 votes in favour of the compensation to 51 against.

A compensation settlement will now have to be decided by the Norwegian government.

The Kielland Network had 40 members in attendance, including Tara Pender of Nottingham, who was 13-years-old, when her father PJ Pender died in the incident.

Pender, who lives near Nottingham, wore a necklace to the debate which contained a fragment of the rig.

Norway’s opposition parties lobbied for support for survivors and the families of those who died, arguing that the capsizing of the Alexander Kielland was still an “open wound” for many.

One woman who lost her father the day of the incident, Laura Fleming, said the compensation was a win based on “principle” of having to wait 45 years of being “ignored and neglected” and not about monetary gain.

Alexander Kielland’s investigation left questions

Unlike the UK’s Piper Alpha, which would take place eight years later, the 1981 Kielland investigation was not a public inquiry, but a “closed process” with the public being unable to access related documents and archives for years to follow.

That, coupled with conflicting accounts of the cause of the disaster, which led to a degree of “mistrust” in the process.

The official report in 1981, two years before the rig had even been uprighted, stated the cause was a welding issue which led to a fault in a bracing.

This effectively blamed the French firm CFEM who constructed the rig at their yard in 1976, rather than operator Phillips or rig owner Stavanger Drilling.

Alexander Kielland offshore rig tragedy March 1980 – Survivors arriving back on dry land

Tonje Brenna, the Minister of Labour and Social Inclusion of Norway, said in 2021 that there was “no basis for conducting a new investigation”, as she argued that authorities had carried out a “thorough job of clarifying the causes of the accident”.

Brenna conceded that “certain weaknesses may have contributed to weakening confidence in the investigation”.

The Kielland Foundation launched legal bid against Phillips Petroleum in the 80s, however, this challenge was not successful.

The Alexander Kielland was serving as an accommodation platform for the neighbouring Edda rig on the Ekofisk oil field, off the coast of Stavanger.

It took just 20 minutes for the rig to capsize after one of its five legs tore off in the North Sea 45 years ago.

The 22 British workers who died in the incident are listed below:

Barry Bruce Pickup – Nottingham – Age 36

Brian Graham – Cleator Moor, Cumbria – Age 31

Brian Owen Dowson – Lowestoft – Age 36

Colin Lamb – Whitehaven, Cumbria – Age 44

Edward Laxon – Bedford – Age 52

Georg Christopher Purcell – Essex – Age 31

George Terrence Collins – Newcastle upon Tyne – Age 37

James Edward Poulter – South Humberside – Age 39

John Michael Harris – Grimsby – Age 29

John Richard Phillips – Cumbria – Age 30

John Richardson – Newcastle upon Tyne – Age 40

John Christopher Murray – Norwich – Age 33

John McGrady – Cleator Moor, Cumbria – Age 43

John Tegowski – Nottinghamshire – Age 29

Keith Hunter – Cleator Moor, Cumbria – Age 34

Michael Antony Stuart – Aberdeen – Age 30

Michael Flemming – Newcastle upon Tyne – Age 37

Patrick Josef Pender – Derbyshire – Age 42

Paul Ian Thomas – Wales – Age 30

Thomas Prior – South Shields – Age 36

Richard Milne – Renfrew – Age 34

Robbie Morrison – Aberdeen – Age 25

Tags