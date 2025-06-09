Oil and gas workforce to shrink by more than 2,000 jobs by 2030

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Oil and gas workforce to shrink by more than 2,000 jobs by 2030

Trade body the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board has forecast a 2,000-person reduction in the oil and gas workforce over the next five years.

June 9th 2025, 1:36 pm Updated: June 9th 2025, 1:36 pm
4 min read
Offshore workers at Aberdeen heliport.
Offshore workers at Aberdeen heliport.
Ryan Duff

Ryan Duff

The Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) has forecast a 7% drop in the UK’s oil and gas industry workforce over the next five years.

The trade body’s Labour Forecasting Tool (LFT) found that the number of oil and gas workers in the engineering and construction industry (ECI) will drop by 2,430 by 2030, as headcount shrinks to 32,000.

According to the ECITB’s figures, the current workforce stands at 34,430 this year, following growth in recent years.

The group’s latest industry census showed that employment had risen from 30,700 to 33,350 between 2021 and 2024, despite oil and gas no longer being the largest employer in the ECI.

ECITB CEO Andrew Hockey meeting Work Ready learners at SETA in Southampton.
ECITB CEO Andrew Hockey meeting Work Ready learners at SETA in Southampton. Photo by Dave Dodge.

The ECITB chief executive, Andrew Hockey, said: “The updates to the LFT reinforce the scale of the challenges facing oil and gas that were outlined by the tool when it was first launched.

“In 2023, the LFT predicted the sector’s share of the overall ECI workforce could fall to 20% by 2035 due to a combination of a rise in other sectors and a decline in production.”

Oil and gas job loss concerns continue

Hockey called for support for workers as they look to transition between sectors as the UK’s oil and gas production declines and other, lower-carbon, industries ramp up.

Headlines about redundancies and potential job losses have been commonplace in recent months as the oil and gas industry lobbies against UK fiscal policy and contends with the prospect of no more exploration licences in the country’s waters.

Last week, Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University (RGU) reported that the UK market could shed 400 jobs every two weeks – the equivalent of one Grangemouth refinery closure every fortnight.

holyrood energy transition
Professor Paul de Leeuw – Director – Energy Transition Institute, Robert Gordon University

Author of the paper, Professor Paul de Leeuw, called for a “full industrial strategy” from government to support oil and gas production and manage the transition, ensuring that the ramping up of clean energy sources can meet the decline in oil and gas and, as a result, expand the number of jobs in the industry.

Hockey added: “This further highlights the importance of transitioning the oil and gas workforce into sectors that will be key to meeting the country’s net-zero commitments.

“The LFT predicts a big increase in demand for workers in renewables, hydrogen, carbon capture and nuclear in the next five years.”

Workforce woes as North Sea becomes less attractive

Despite this, there may be yet more challenges for the oil and gas industry, as the latest Workforce Census sectoral report found that oil and gas “has the oldest workforce in the industry” and young people are unlikely to replace those who retire.

“The census report suggests that even with this predicted decline in workforce numbers, the oil and gas sector may still face hiring challenges, particularly for site-based roles such as electrical technicians, health and safety specialists and riggers, due to a high proportion of workers nearing or past retirement age,” Hockey continued.

An offshore worker looking at an oil rig.
An offshore worker looking at an oil rig.

Those over the age of 60 make up 18% of the oil and gas workforce – a 6% increase since the ECITB’s last report in 2021 and a 4% increase when compared to the entire ECI.

Those aged between 16 and 29 make up as little as 12% of the industry, lagging behind the broader industry figure of 17%.

The largest age demographic in oil and gas is people aged between 40 and 49, accounting for a quarter of the workforce, which remains consistent with 2021’s figures and exceeds the wider industry’s reported 23%.

‘Collaborative’ approach needed to stem job losses

Hockey said: “We recognise that addressing these challenges requires a collaborative, multi-agency approach that includes employers, governments, training providers and the ECITB.

“So, we’re calling on industry to work together to help increase the pool of people joining the ECI, while continuing to upskill and reskill existing workers.”

The ECITB boss pointed to the programme his organisation launched with Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult and the Global Wind Organisation.

A worker ascending an offshore wind turbine. © Supplied by RMI
A worker ascending an offshore wind turbine.

The initiative, which kicked off in May, involves 24 technicians across the oil and gas and wind sectors taking part in a cross-sector training programme to bridge skills gaps.

There are two cohorts of workers – half of them based in Aberdeen and the other half from Grangemouth.

Hockey concluded: “By investing in the workforce, the industry has a fighting chance of ensuring it has the skilled workforce it needs both for now and the future.”

