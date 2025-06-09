North Sea oil giants sign contracts with Aberdeen’s Flylogix

An Aberdeen-based drone firm has secured “a runway towards investment” after landing work with three of the North Sea’s biggest names.

Flylogix has announced work with Equinor, Shell and Ithaca to monitor methane emissions from onshore and offshore oil assets.

This comes as the business looks to establish a base of operations for drones in Scotland.

The trio of contracts are worth seven figures, however, the firm did not disclose a sum.

It is understood that the firm’s work with the North Sea giants will support a handful of jobs, including a three-person crew.

The firm told Energy Voice: “These deals secure a firm path to profitability for Flylogix and a runway towards investment for a permanent Scottish drone base in the near future.”

‘Mini planes’ get ready for take off

Flylogix will operate “mini planes” from sites in Aberdeenshire and Fareham while using its technology to monitor methane emissions from key assets.

The firm will work on Shell’s offshore and onshore assets serving the North Sea as well as Ithaca’s Cygnus field.

Recently, Ithaca Energy acquired an additional 46.25% stake in the Cygnus gas field from Spirit Energy in a £116 million deal.

The deal increased the North Sea player’s operated interest in Cygnus to 85% while Spirit retained a 15% stake.

© Supplied by Flylogix

In addition to these assets, the firm will also work alongside Equinor on a couple of UK North Sea oil platforms.

Flylogix chief executive Charles Tavner said: “Flylogix’s solution allows operators to receive timely data without the cost, emissions, or safety implications of sending crews offshore.

“The strength of support for this innovative technology is putting Flylogix on a steady flightpath to profitability and our growth ambitions.”

Trial could see drones take off in the North Sea

The Aberdeen business is set to take place in a North Sea trial which could establish new regulations to promote increased use of drones across the region.

The firm is going to participate in a yearlong Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) trial, which is set to kick off this summer.

Flylogix currently offers methane emission measurements of offshore oil and gas assets.

Its services see an uncrewed aircraft fly out to assets in the North Sea, circle them for around 45 minutes to gather emissions data, before flying back to shore.

© Supplied by Flyogix

However, this trial will examine how to safely integrate drones flying beyond visual line of sight of their operator in UK airspace.

Working alongside the National Air Traffic Service (NATS), the uncrewed aviation firm is set to gather safety data around how drones interact with other aircraft.

Mr Tavner added: “The potential for this technology will only grow as we gear up for the CAA trial this summer, allowing our drones to fly more frequently to support oil and gas, defence, and renewables.

“The North Sea has always been a hub of innovation – now it is the future of flight.”