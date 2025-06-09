North Sea oil giants sign contracts with Aberdeen’s Flylogix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

North Sea oil giants sign contracts with Aberdeen’s Flylogix

Equinor, Shell and Ithaca have all signed deals with Aberdeen's Flylogix to monitor North Sea emissions with drones.

June 10th 2025, 12:01 am
3 min read
A Flylogix drone approaches the Cygnus A platform in the UK North Sea.© Supplied by Flylogix
A Flylogix drone approaches the Cygnus A platform in the UK North Sea.
Ryan Duff

Ryan Duff

An Aberdeen-based drone firm has secured “a runway towards investment” after landing work with three of the North Sea’s biggest names.

Flylogix has announced work with Equinor, Shell and Ithaca to monitor methane emissions from onshore and offshore oil assets.

This comes as the business looks to establish a base of operations for drones in Scotland.

The trio of contracts are worth seven figures, however, the firm did not disclose a sum.

It is understood that the firm’s work with the North Sea giants will support a handful of jobs, including a three-person crew.

The firm told Energy Voice: “These deals secure a firm path to profitability for Flylogix and a runway towards investment for a permanent Scottish drone base in the near future.”

‘Mini planes’ get ready for take off

Flylogix will operate “mini planes” from sites in Aberdeenshire and Fareham while using its technology to monitor methane emissions from key assets.

The firm will work on Shell’s offshore and onshore assets serving the North Sea as well as Ithaca’s Cygnus field.

Recently, Ithaca Energy acquired an additional 46.25% stake in the Cygnus gas field from Spirit Energy in a £116 million deal.

The deal increased the North Sea player’s operated interest in Cygnus to 85% while Spirit retained a 15% stake.

© Supplied by Flylogix
A Flylogix drone being prepared for take-off in Aberdeenshire ahead of a flight in the North Sea.

In addition to these assets, the firm will also work alongside Equinor on a couple of UK North Sea oil platforms.

Flylogix chief executive Charles Tavner said: “Flylogix’s solution allows operators to receive timely data without the cost, emissions, or safety implications of sending crews offshore.

“The strength of support for this innovative technology is putting Flylogix on a steady flightpath to profitability and our growth ambitions.”

Trial could see drones take off in the North Sea

The Aberdeen business is set to take place in a North Sea trial which could establish new regulations to promote increased use of drones across the region.

The firm is going to participate in a yearlong Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) trial, which is set to kick off this summer.

Flylogix currently offers methane emission measurements of offshore oil and gas assets.

Its services see an uncrewed aircraft fly out to assets in the North Sea, circle them for around 45 minutes to gather emissions data, before flying back to shore.

© Supplied by Flyogix
Flylogix chief executive Charles Tavner.

However, this trial will examine how to safely integrate drones flying beyond visual line of sight of their operator in UK airspace.

Working alongside the National Air Traffic Service (NATS), the uncrewed aviation firm is set to gather safety data around how drones interact with other aircraft.

Mr Tavner added: “The potential for this technology will only grow as we gear up for the CAA trial this summer, allowing our drones to fly more frequently to support oil and gas, defence, and renewables.

“The North Sea has always been a hub of innovation – now it is the future of flight.”

Tags