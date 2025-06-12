Aberdeen’s ASCO lands £150 million UK North Sea contract

Aberdeen-headquartered logistics firm ASCO has landed a North Sea contract worth “approximately £150 million”, with work set to kick off in July.

The deal, awarded by an unnamed North Sea energy operator, encompasses five years of work in the UK.

The contract is set to be delivered by ASCO’s staff in the north-east of Scotland, where it has bases in Aberdeen and Peterhead.

© Supplied by ASCO

ASCO said that the contract covers its “full suite of integrated logistics services”, which covers quayside operations, warehousing, materials management, marine gas oil, environmental services, aviation, customs, freight forwarding and ships agency.

The firm’s chief executive, Mike Pettigrew, described the contract as “transformational” for his business, “both in scale and strategic importance”.

“It validates our deep expertise in the North Sea, where we have been operating for almost 60 years, and our ability to deliver end-to-end logistics solutions that are safe, efficient and resilient,” Pettigrew added.

The latest of £450m in contracts for ASCO this year

© Supplied by ASCO

This year, the firm with bases in Great Yarmouth and Teesside has landed £450m in contracts to date across the UK and Norway.

ASCO started 2025 with the announcement of a contract with Aker BP. The £70m deal was announced in early January and tasks ASCO with base and logistics services for the next five years across the oil and gas firm’s Norwegian assets.

Late last year, the firm announced a multi-million pound fleet upgrade programme, which encompassed bringing a new Liebherr crane to its base at Albert Quay in Aberdeen.

In addition, ASCO secured a three-year deal to operate a new heavy lift quay at the Teesside Freeport in May 2024.

At the time, the logistics business claimed this win would create 65 jobs in the north-east of England.