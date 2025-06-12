Aberdeen’s ASCO lands £150 million UK North Sea contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s ASCO lands £150 million UK North Sea contract

The Aberdeen business has secured £450 million in contracts across the UK and Norway this year.

June 13th 2025, 12:01 am
2 min read
ASCO worker on quayside© Supplied by ASCO
An ASCO worker on quayside.
Ryan Duff

Aberdeen-headquartered logistics firm ASCO has landed a North Sea contract worth “approximately £150 million”, with work set to kick off in July.

The deal, awarded by an unnamed North Sea energy operator, encompasses five years of work in the UK.

The contract is set to be delivered by ASCO’s staff in the north-east of Scotland, where it has bases in Aberdeen and Peterhead.

Mike Pettigrew, CEO of ASCO, outside of his firm's offices. © Supplied by ASCO
Mike Pettigrew, CEO of ASCO, outside of his business’ offices in Aberdeen.

ASCO said that the contract covers its “full suite of integrated logistics services”, which covers quayside operations, warehousing, materials management, marine gas oil, environmental services, aviation, customs, freight forwarding and ships agency.

The firm’s chief executive, Mike Pettigrew, described the contract as “transformational” for his business, “both in scale and strategic importance”.

“It validates our deep expertise in the North Sea, where we have been operating for almost 60 years, and our ability to deliver end-to-end logistics solutions that are safe, efficient and resilient,” Pettigrew added.

The latest of £450m in contracts for ASCO this year

© Supplied by ASCO
The new Liebherr crane at ASCO’s base at Albert Quay in Aberdeen.

This year, the firm with bases in Great Yarmouth and Teesside has landed £450m in contracts to date across the UK and Norway.

ASCO started 2025 with the announcement of a contract with Aker BP. The £70m deal was announced in early January and tasks ASCO with base and logistics services for the next five years across the oil and gas firm’s Norwegian assets.

Late last year, the firm announced a multi-million pound fleet upgrade programme, which encompassed bringing a new Liebherr crane to its base at Albert Quay in Aberdeen.

In addition, ASCO secured a three-year deal to operate a new heavy lift quay at the Teesside Freeport in May 2024.

At the time, the logistics business claimed this win would create 65 jobs in the north-east of England.

