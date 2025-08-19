The first word in energy - App Image
BP in wait and see mode over North Sea ‘decisions’ ahead of windfall tax review

BP production and operations boss Gordon Birrell has insisted the firm has "best portfolio" in the North Sea.

August 19th 2025, 5:09 pm
3 min read
Clair Ridge platform, west of Shetland.
Erikka Askeland

BP will “see what happens” with the UK’s decision on the Energy Profit Levy (EPL) to determine future plans for its North Sea business.

BP EVP production and operations Gordon Birrell praised North Sea staff who deserve “kudos” for their efforts improving performance in the basin, adding that the firm has the “best portfolio up there”.

Speaking to analysts on a call following the company’s second quarter results, Birrell responded to a question asking why BP is one of the “the last super majors with UK North Sea assets not in some sort of new JV”.

Gordon Birrell. Image: Oliver Dixon/Shutterstock

He said the firm has so far resisted seeking a joint venture partner as its rival Shell has done with Equinor.

The quality of BP’s assets and performance has been “tremendous” which is why it has “not jumped into a joint venture” he explained.

But he added that the firm is looking for a “little bit more information on the North Sea” from Government before taking “decisions”.

He did not clarify what actions the firm is waiting to take, although the energy firm has delayed making a financial investment decision (FID) on the next phase of its giant Clair oilfield in the west of Shetland, initially expected in 2024.

BP’s decision to press ahead with Clair Ridge Three could also depend on whether or not the nearby Rosebank field goes ahead. The £4 billion project, set to be part of the Shell and Equinor North Sea joint venture known as Adura, also depends on further clarity from the UK government to determine if it meets updated requirements for its licenses, which had been quashed by a UK court.

The EPL was dubbed the windfall tax as it was imposed when profits soared on the back of energy prices in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It brings the rate of tax imposed on operators to 78%. Chancellor Rachel Reeves extended the tax until 2030 with promises it will unveil a “new mechanism” for taxation after this.

At the end of last year, Shell revealed a surprise merger of its North Sea assets with those of Norway’s Equinor in a new venture. The deal, which will see the transfer of 1,300 workers to the new venture when it is formalised later this year, marked an end to Shell’s than 50-years a UK North Sea operator.

Birrell said: “The reason we have not jumped into a joint venture is we believe we have got the best portfolio up there, and that has been our view for quite a while.

“However, we are also monitoring any potential changes to the fiscal situation in the North Sea, which we expect to get some clarity on at some point this year.

“And then I think once we get clarity on the fiscal situation, we will then make decisions.”

He added: “North Sea performance this year in terms of safety, production, costs has been tremendous. And so they really have stepped up, and the production facilities have been much more reliable than they were the last couple of years. So kudos to the team up there. But we stay, and we watch, and we see what happens with the review of the fiscal.”

 

