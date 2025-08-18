Fawley canteen workers strike in effort to earn more dough

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Fawley canteen workers strike in effort to earn more dough

Catering staff at the refinery in Hampshire have proved to be a hard nut to crack as a lack of a pay deal has resulted in strike action.

August 18th 2025, 12:00 pm Updated: August 18th 2025, 12:00 pm
2 min read
Canteen workers on the picket line at the Fawley refinery.© Supplied by Unite the Union
Canteen workers on the picket line at the Fawley refinery.
Ryan Duff

Ryan Duff

Canteen workers at ExxonMobil’s Fawley oil refinery have commenced strike action after failing to agree on a pay deal with their employer Compass.

The disgruntled workers look to bring home the bacon as they are locked in a dispute to ensure the gap between their wages and the absolute legal minimum does not shrink.

Unite the Union general secretary Sharon Graham accused the firm’s fat cats of “corporate greed”.

The union claimed that Compass is looking to have its cake and eat it too, as it has not settled on a pay deal with workers after reporting £1.2 billion in operating profits in the six months to March 2025.

Graham added: “Compass Group is a multi-billion-pound giant that is refusing to give its staff a fair pay rise. Its decision is being driven purely by corporate greed.

“Unite will not sit back and watch – the Fawley canteen workers have our full backing to strike for as long as it takes.”

© Bloomberg
The Exxon oil refinery in Fawley, near Southampton, UK.

Industrial action at the Fawley refinery will last all week, coming to a close on Friday 22 August.

If a pay deal is not agreed by Tuesday 26 August, yet more strike action will commence and will come to an end on the following Thursday.

Further action is planned for the beginning of August if the dispute spills into next month.

“This dispute will continue to escalate until Compass puts a fair deal on the table,” said Unite regional officer Rebecca Johns-Lawrence.

Fawley’s management should be pushing Compass to table one.”

A Compass spokesperson added: “We are disappointed by the decision of a small number of our employees working at this site to take industrial action, despite our efforts to resolve this issue.

“Our colleagues are all paid Real Living Wage or above and have access to a range of benefits. We have proposed a pay offer that we believe is fair.

“We remain open to ongoing dialogue with the Unions and our employees.

“The majority of our employees are continuing to provide services, and we have also put in place some alternative arrangements to ensure continuity.”

Fawley puts ‘alternative plans in place’

It had previously been reported that 23 workers, employed by the catering company, were taking part in the strike action.

The group of mainly female workers are disputing pay as their wages are “only slightly more than the minimum wage,” the union, which represents around 90% of Fawley catering staff, has said.

An ExxonMobil spokesperson told Energy Voice: “We do not believe such actions are in anyone’s interest.

“We encourage employers and representatives to work together constructively to reach a resolution as quickly as possible.

“We have put alternative plans in place, ensuring our staff and operations have not been impacted.”

Tags