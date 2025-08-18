Fawley canteen workers strike in effort to earn more dough

Canteen workers at ExxonMobil’s Fawley oil refinery have commenced strike action after failing to agree on a pay deal with their employer Compass.

The disgruntled workers look to bring home the bacon as they are locked in a dispute to ensure the gap between their wages and the absolute legal minimum does not shrink.

Unite the Union general secretary Sharon Graham accused the firm’s fat cats of “corporate greed”.

The union claimed that Compass is looking to have its cake and eat it too, as it has not settled on a pay deal with workers after reporting £1.2 billion in operating profits in the six months to March 2025.

Graham added: “Compass Group is a multi-billion-pound giant that is refusing to give its staff a fair pay rise. Its decision is being driven purely by corporate greed.

“Unite will not sit back and watch – the Fawley canteen workers have our full backing to strike for as long as it takes.”

Industrial action at the Fawley refinery will last all week, coming to a close on Friday 22 August.

If a pay deal is not agreed by Tuesday 26 August, yet more strike action will commence and will come to an end on the following Thursday.

Further action is planned for the beginning of August if the dispute spills into next month.

“This dispute will continue to escalate until Compass puts a fair deal on the table,” said Unite regional officer Rebecca Johns-Lawrence.

Fawley’s management should be pushing Compass to table one.”

A Compass spokesperson added: “We are disappointed by the decision of a small number of our employees working at this site to take industrial action, despite our efforts to resolve this issue.

“Our colleagues are all paid Real Living Wage or above and have access to a range of benefits. We have proposed a pay offer that we believe is fair.

“We remain open to ongoing dialogue with the Unions and our employees.

“The majority of our employees are continuing to provide services, and we have also put in place some alternative arrangements to ensure continuity.”

Fawley puts ‘alternative plans in place’

It had previously been reported that 23 workers, employed by the catering company, were taking part in the strike action.

The group of mainly female workers are disputing pay as their wages are “only slightly more than the minimum wage,” the union, which represents around 90% of Fawley catering staff, has said.

An ExxonMobil spokesperson told Energy Voice: “We do not believe such actions are in anyone’s interest.

“We encourage employers and representatives to work together constructively to reach a resolution as quickly as possible.

“We have put alternative plans in place, ensuring our staff and operations have not been impacted.”