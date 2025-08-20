Lindsey workers plan rally outside oil refinery as job losses loom

In protest to the planned closure and as a demand that the government take immediate action to secure a long-term future for the Lindsey oil refinery, workers have planned a rally outside the site on Thursday.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The government must do everything in its power to ensure a sale and safeguard jobs. Ministers should be urging any potential buyer to purchase the site as a whole to prevent it from being split into parts.

“The Lindsey refinery is vital national infrastructure; it provides 10% of the UK’s fuel supply and is crucial to the regional economy. Its future must be secured,” she added.

A second rally is planned for Sunday, 24 August, in Cleethorpes.

625 jobs could be lost

The closure could see 625 jobs lost, according to a Guardian report that obtained an email to staff indicating that Lindsey will “shortly need to be moved into a wind-down phase, while also processing the remainder of the existing crude”.

Attempts to find a buyer were in vain, with Energy Minister Michael Shanks explaining there had been a “thorough process to determine whether a sale was possible” – but ultimately the Prax-owned facility “will be winding down operations, while the Official Receiver continues to pursue interest in individual assets.”

The refinery stopped production on 2 August, the government confirmed. Axis Logistics, the distribution unit, also declared insolvency on 7 July.

MPs issue a plea to the Lincolnshire mayor

Two local MPs have also recently written to the mayor of Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority Dame Andrea Jenkyns for clarity on the matter.

In an excerpt from the letter, Labour MP for Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes Melanie Onn and Conservative MP for Brigg and Immingham Martin Vickers asked the combined authority to consider how the £720m in devolution funds could be used “towards a temporary loan for crude purchase to enable more time for viable offers for the site to come forward”.