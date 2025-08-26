The first word in energy - App Image
EnQuest selected as operating partner in Indonesia

The signing of these PSCs marks EnQuest's entry into Indonesia, as decommissioning continues in the North Sea.

August 26th 2025, 8:00 am
2 min read
A map of EnQuest's Gaea and Gaea II assets in Indonesia.© Supplied by EnQuest
A map of EnQuest's Gaea and Gaea II assets in Indonesia.

Floyd March

EnQuest has signed production sharing contracts (PSCs) for the Gaea and Gaea II exploration blocks, located in Papua Barat, Indonesia.

Under the PSC terms with its joint venture partners and the Government of Indonesia, the London-listed company has a 40% participating interest in the blocks and is the PSC operator.

The Gaea and Gaea II blocks present a multi-Tscf unrisked resource potential for EnQuest, estimated to be in excess of 100 Tscf by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and are located in proximity to the BP-operated Tangguh LNG facility in Indonesia.

EnQuest chief executive officer Amjad Bseisu said: “This award is a testament to the trust the Indonesian government has placed in EnQuest, and we are committed to working with the Tangguh Joint Venture and PT Agra Energi Indonesia to unlock the full potential of these blocks.”

The PSCs’ may increase upside to EnQuest’s established South East Asia portfolio, a region from which the Group expects to deliver more than 35,000 boepd of production by 2030.

EnQuest transition away from the North Sea

The signing of these PSCs marks EnQuest’s entry into Indonesia after a drop in production and earnings across 2024.

The North Sea operator achieved average production of 40,736 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) across its operations in the UK and Malaysia.

The result represented a 7% decrease compared to the 43,812 boepd EnQuest recorded in 2023, with 80% coming from its North Sea operations.

EnQuest recorded $672.6m in earnings in 2024 compared to $824.7m last year.

Additionally, EnQuest recently removed the Heather Alpha topsides from the North Sea as part of a decommissioning programme.

The Allseas-owned Pioneering Spirit heavy lift vessel removed the 15,300 tonne topsides in a single lift on 11 August, which is now in transit to Frederikshavn in Denmark, to be dismantled.

The operator said it expects that more than 95% of the Heather Alpha topsides structure will be recycled and repurposed.

