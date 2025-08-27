The first word in energy - App Image
National Grid and Scottish Power hit hardest by Ellesmere Port Strikes

A renewed strike by workers at Electrical Oil Service has caused shortages for National Grid and Scottish Power.

August 27th 2025, 3:07 pm
2 min read
The Stanlow refinery complex.© Supplied by Essar
The Stanlow refinery complex.

Floyd March

Energy companies, including the National Grid and Scottish Power, have experienced shortages of transformer oil due to pay strikes by Electrical Oil Services workers in Ellesmere Port, according to Unite.

Previous strike action was enacted from 18-25 August, and further strike action from 26 August will last until 01 September.

Electrical Oil Services, which supplies oil to lubricate, cool and insulate power company transformers, has informed its clients that stock is very low due to ongoing industrial action.

Stocks ran low within days

Stocks began to run out after just a few days of strike action that began last week and which is still underway, according to Unite, the biggest trade union in the UK.

Unite regional officer Andrew Johnson said: “Shortages of oil critical for the operation of National Grid and Scottish Power transformers are bound to get worse the longer industrial action goes on.

“This is entirely the fault of Electrical Oil Services and Halterman Carless, which are refusing to put forward a reasonable offer out of greed. Industrial action can stop tomorrow but that will require putting forward a deal our members can accept.”

Electrical Oil Services is part of the Frankfurt-headquartered Halterman Carless group. The union claims it had turnover of over £216 million in 2024, with the Ellesmere Port operations being the most profitable site.

Halterman Carless is owned by the multi-billion-pound private equity firm International Chemical Investors Group.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Electrical Oil Services and its owner Halterman Carless can more than afford to table an acceptable pay offer. These strikes will continue with Unite’s full support until that happens.”

Ellesmere Port has uncomfortable history with strike action

Ellesmere Port has been a hotspot for strike action recently, with dock workers and Veolia staff members both taking action.

Ellesmere Port dock workers employed by shipping and logistics firm GAC Group at the Queen Elizabeth II dock balloted for two weeks of strike action after a colleague was fired because a change in hours mean “he could not care for his disabled mother”, according to Unite.

The strikes impacted vessels supplying components to the Ellesmere Port Vauxhall plant, as well as ships that rely upon the Manchester Shipping Canal, including oil tankers using the discharging jetties at Eastham Locks for Stanlow Essar.

It was also home to three days of strike action from Veolia staff members at the toxic waste incineration plant in June this year.

Here, 50 workers took strike action over pay and pensions, demanding that French-based Veolia move staff to a full staff pension.

