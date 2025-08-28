Nigeria pipeline security improvements are paying off at long last for the country, despite warnings over international crime syndicates.

Nigeria has celebrated progress in stemming its illegal oil trade, with pipeline losses reduced to near zero. Despite the progress, there are challenges for the industry.

Nigerian National Petroleum Corp (NNPC) CEO Bayo Ojulari, speaking at an event this week, said there had been “significant improvements” in the operating environment.

Pipeline throughput, which had fallen to as low as 20-30% at times, “is now close to 100%”, Ojulari said. NNPC had worked with security and intelligence agencies in order to drive this, he continued.

This work has “greatly reduced incidents of sabotage, vandalism, crude theft, illegal refining, illegal bunkering and piracy,” he said. “These are not a purely local occurrence, these operations involve sophisticated international syndicates that take advantage of gaps in the states’, national, regional and continental security architecture.”

Reliable statistics on how much Nigeria has lost to theft are hard to come by, given metering challenges and pipeline stoppages. Various numbers have been given, ranging from 200,000 barrels per day to 500,000 bpd.

The Trans Niger pipeline (TNP) has been a particular target. Seplat Energy reported that, in the first six months of 2024, pipeline availability was only 1%. In the same period for 2025, this had risen to 82%.

Gone for good?

“There is no question that the situation has improved, and full credit to those responsible for arresting what was a chronic problem in the Niger Delta,” commented Clementine Wallop, director for sub-Saharan Africa at Horizon Engage.

“This is of course good news for Nigeria economically and in terms of bolstering the country’s appeal as President Tinubu works to reverse a difficult decade in E&P investment. It’s also notable that this news has come following the transfer of many substantial IOC assets to local operators.”

Shell sold off its onshore assets to locally owned Renaissance. ExxonMobil sold its local unit to Seplat Energy. The IOCs continue to dominate the deepwater.

“However, the recent improvement does not mean the problem has gone for good, especially while the Nigerian economic recovery remains delicate,” she said. “This has to remain a top line priority for the security services, for Tinubu’s security officials, and for NNPC leadership.”

While NNPC has celebrated progress, other agencies have aired concerns about attacks on infrastructure. One agency last week said there had been a “surge” in destruction and theft, “particularly in the oil and gas, telecommunications, transport, and energy sectors”.

Senator Ned Nwoko, who heads the Senate committee on crude oil theft, has put oil losses at 200,000 bpd.

NNPC appointed Ojulari earlier this year. He has set the goal of increasing Nigerian oil production to more than 2 million bpd. By 2030, he intends Nigeria to be producing 3mn bpd. The country has reported production of 1.5mn bpd in July.

Tantita Security Services has won praise for its part in helping drive Nigeria pipeline security improvements. The company was founded by former militant Government “Tompolo” Ekpemupolo. The contract from the government has been reported in the local media to be worth $144 million, which has triggered some controversy from other militia leaders.