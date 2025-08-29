Beleaguered Wood group has secured a deal to sell a business unit in Canada and the US hours before another deadline to agree a sale to Sidara approaches.

The firm announced the sale of its North American transmission and distribution (North America T&D) engineering business to US-based grid specialist, Qualus.

North America T&D employs around 250 people. It specialises in power infrastructure engineering for substations, transmission, distribution and renewable generation across Canada and the USA.

Wood said the $110 million (£81.5m) cash sale means it has raised $275m selling assets, having set a target of between $150m to $200m.

Proceeds of the deal will be used to pay down debt, Wood said.

Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin said the deal represented “continued progress of our non-core business disposal programme with the sale of North America T&D to Qualus, following a highly competitive sale process”.

He added: “This sale, along with the sale of Kelchner and the agreement to divest our interest in RWG, has led to approximately $275m of disposal proceeds agreed so far this year. We are now on track to exceed our previously announced target for disposal proceeds as we continue to simplify our portfolio.”

The deal was announced hours before a deadline to conclude a transaction to sell the Wood Group to Sidara is due to close Friday.

Earlier this week, Wood revealed Sidara had cut its bid to 30p per share, down from its previous offer of 35p per share.

The latest Sidara offer values Wood at approximately £206m, a steep reduction from its market capitalisation of roughly £5.23 billion in 2018.

Thursday, Wood announced it needed another day to agree terms after it had made “further substantive progress” in its talks with Sidara since its last update on Monday.

In that update, Wood said the two side’s lenders have reached commercial alignment on proposed refinancing and “documentation is at near final stage”.

Sidara has also completed its due diligence on Wood.

Meanwhile, Wood said it is continuing to work with its auditor in relation to the publication of Wood’s audited accounts for the last financial year.

Trading in Wood shares on the London stock market were suspended in May after the company missed its annual results deadline.

Wood said its board has evaluated the reduced offer from Sidara with its financial advisers and “concluded that it is at a value that the board would be minded to recommend to Wood shareholders”.

Sidara and Wood saga

Formerly known as Dar Group, the company rebranded to Sidara in December 2023 to coincide with the COP28 conference in Dubai.

Jordanian businessman Kamal Al-Shair founded the company as Dar Al-Handasah in Lebanon in 1956 alongside three engineering colleagues at the American University of Beirut.

The firm gradually expanded operations in the Middle East and North Africa in the 60s and 70s, and made its first acquisition of US firm Perkins & Will in 1986.

Sidara expanded in to the UK with the acquisition of Penspen in London in 1990.

According to its website, Sidara now operates in 60 countries with close to 20,500 employees across 308 offices and 21 group companies.

The firm posted $2.8bn in revenues in 2023, and is privately owned with around 44 shareholders.

In the UK, Sidara is working on projects including the EET Hydrogen Hub near Liverpool and the Humber low carbon industrial cluster project.

Meanwhile, its Penspen subsidiary has secured work on the HyNet CO2 pipeline in north west England.

If Sidara succeeds in taking over Wood, the firm will also increase its involvement in UK carbon capture and storage projects via a major development in Teesside.

Sidara’s second attempt to acquire Wood comes after previous attempts from American private equity group Apollo Global Management in 2023.

Apollo also backed away from its own attempts to buy Wood after making five separate offers.

Earlier this year, Apollo acquired Aberdeen-based offshore energy services group OEG for $1bn (£770m).

