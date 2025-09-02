Wood has signed an extension with Equinor for work on the Mariner field, marking the firm’s first contract announcement since Sidara confirmed its full cash takeover of the Aberdeen services giant.

Wood said the extension marks “continued confidence” in the delivery of its services as the firm looks to secure its future under new ownership.

Wood has been supporting operations on Equinor’s Mariner field since 2020, which supports 110 jobs in both Wood’s Aberdeen office and offshore on the Mariner platform, East of Shetland.

Wood will continue to deliver operations, maintenance, modifications and support services for the UK oil and gas asset for the next three years, with an option for a one-year extension.

This comes as Equinor offloads its UK assets to a new independent joint venture with Shell.

The new firm, Adura, is set to open its doors by the end of the year and will take over ownership of both of the majors’ UK oil and gas operations.

Mariner started production in 2019 after a £6.4 billion investment from the Oslo-listed company, one of the largest in the UK sector for a decade.

The renewal extends the contract Wood initially won in 2020 and which was extended a further two years in 2023. The initial contract was worth £58 million.

Wood has not disclosed the value of this latest extension.

Steve Nicol, executive president of operations at Wood, said: “This contract extension reflects Equinor’s continued confidence in Wood’s ability to deliver safe, efficient and reliable performance on the Mariner assets – a responsibility we’ve upheld since 2020.

“The Mariner field plays a vital role in supporting the UK’s energy security and we’re proud of Wood’s part in its success.”

On Friday, Wood finally brought to an end its long-running takeover saga with Sidara.

The Middle Eastern business has been courting Wood for months after walking away from a takeover attempt last year.

A formal offer of around £216 million, or 30p per share, was tabled on 29 August and included plans to inject a further $450m (£334m) into the business.

Of the $450m figure, $250m will be available once Wood shareholders approve the acquisition and a further $200m will become available upon completion.

However the partners admitted the terms of the agreement were “highly unusual” as the deal could lapse if certain requirements aren’t met.

In order for the deal to complete, Wood must be able to sign off audited accounts by the end of October and it must also retain the support of lenders.