The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Kate Forbes: Leaving people and jobs behind is not a transition, it is a betrayal

Scotland's deputy first minister called for an end to the controversial windfall tax on North Sea operators.

September 3rd 2025, 7:00 am Updated: September 3rd 2025, 7:00 am
3 min read
Kate Forbes© DC Thomson
Keynote Address by Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes MSP. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Erikka Askeland

Erikka Askeland

A failure to deliver a “just transition” where oil and gas workers and the communities they live in benefit from the transition to clean energy such as offshore wind would be a “betrayal”, Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said.

Speaking to an audience at the SPE Offshore Europe event in Aberdeen, she said there must not be a “binary choice” between today’s offshore energy industry and the “renewables jobs of tomorrow”.

She called on the UK government to provide “the earliest possible end date” to the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) in order to support jobs and the continuation of the North Sea industry.

The UK’s Labour Government is expected to rule on the future of the unpopular North Sea tax, which has been blamed for thousands of job losses, in the Autumn budget following consultation with industry and stakeholders.

She said as the pace of change accelerates “from investment to infrastructure” this must be “positive for the communities that will be impacted”

“It’s about supporting the industry of today to deliver that just transition that we hear so much about, and to invest in the industries of tomorrow.

“And the government that I represent is clear: A transition which leaves people and jobs behind is not a transition. It is a betrayal.

“It’s the right thing to do, of course, but it’s also the economically sensible thing to do to secure the skills, the expertise and the supply chain that we need to keep Scotland an energy powerhouse for decades to come.”

She said the offshore wind industry represents “one of the greatest industrial shifts of our time, a move to clean energy on a scale to rival the Industrial Revolution”.

Map showing offshore wind development plans in Scotland and Ireland. © Supplied by Offshore Wind Scotla
Map of offshore wind in Scotland and Ireland. Supplied by Offshore Wind Scotland/ OEUK

In addition the development of offshore wind farms, particularly in Scotland, was set to deliver a significant economic boost: “The opportunity is absolutely enormous, billions of pounds worth of investment, and has potential to support support tens of thousands of jobs and a chance for Scotland to continue to be a global leader in the energy industry.”

However this must take in the current energy supply chain particularly that based in Aberdeen.

“The next chapter for our energy sector is one which needs to be written very carefully and considerately by recognising the renewables jobs of tomorrow only come by protecting the world class offshore industry we have today built over many decades. It’s not and it cannot be a binary choice.”

In calling for the end of the windfall tax, she said it has been “damaging”.

“We are awaiting certainty on the UK government’s next steps as it finalises its responses to the consultations undertaken earlier this year, but I think it’s quite clear to anybody that there are real concerns right now, concerns being expressed by you about the UK government’s energy profits levy continuing longer than it needs to. It is having a damaging effect, and I do remain concerned that some still don’t appear to realise the urgency of the situation.

“The extensions to the EPL by successive governments have damaged investment and the very supply chain that we need to deliver net zero and the recent job losses caused by these policies could be just the beginning.

“Unless we see change, given that we’re now seeing adverse effects of the EPL, the UK Government needs to consider when the earliest possible end date for this could be, and I’ve been engaging with the UK Government on these questions.

“What is needed in its place is a stable and long term fiscal regime introduced as early as possible to deliver business and investor certainty for the North Sea. That is how we power the future.”

Tags