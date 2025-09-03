A failure to deliver a “just transition” where oil and gas workers and the communities they live in benefit from the transition to clean energy such as offshore wind would be a “betrayal”, Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said.

Speaking to an audience at the SPE Offshore Europe event in Aberdeen, she said there must not be a “binary choice” between today’s offshore energy industry and the “renewables jobs of tomorrow”.

She called on the UK government to provide “the earliest possible end date” to the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) in order to support jobs and the continuation of the North Sea industry.

The UK’s Labour Government is expected to rule on the future of the unpopular North Sea tax, which has been blamed for thousands of job losses, in the Autumn budget following consultation with industry and stakeholders.

She said as the pace of change accelerates “from investment to infrastructure” this must be “positive for the communities that will be impacted”

“It’s about supporting the industry of today to deliver that just transition that we hear so much about, and to invest in the industries of tomorrow.

“And the government that I represent is clear: A transition which leaves people and jobs behind is not a transition. It is a betrayal.

“It’s the right thing to do, of course, but it’s also the economically sensible thing to do to secure the skills, the expertise and the supply chain that we need to keep Scotland an energy powerhouse for decades to come.”

She said the offshore wind industry represents “one of the greatest industrial shifts of our time, a move to clean energy on a scale to rival the Industrial Revolution”.

In addition the development of offshore wind farms, particularly in Scotland, was set to deliver a significant economic boost: “The opportunity is absolutely enormous, billions of pounds worth of investment, and has potential to support support tens of thousands of jobs and a chance for Scotland to continue to be a global leader in the energy industry.”

However this must take in the current energy supply chain particularly that based in Aberdeen.

“The next chapter for our energy sector is one which needs to be written very carefully and considerately by recognising the renewables jobs of tomorrow only come by protecting the world class offshore industry we have today built over many decades. It’s not and it cannot be a binary choice.”

In calling for the end of the windfall tax, she said it has been “damaging”.

“We are awaiting certainty on the UK government’s next steps as it finalises its responses to the consultations undertaken earlier this year, but I think it’s quite clear to anybody that there are real concerns right now, concerns being expressed by you about the UK government’s energy profits levy continuing longer than it needs to. It is having a damaging effect, and I do remain concerned that some still don’t appear to realise the urgency of the situation.

“The extensions to the EPL by successive governments have damaged investment and the very supply chain that we need to deliver net zero and the recent job losses caused by these policies could be just the beginning.

“Unless we see change, given that we’re now seeing adverse effects of the EPL, the UK Government needs to consider when the earliest possible end date for this could be, and I’ve been engaging with the UK Government on these questions.

“What is needed in its place is a stable and long term fiscal regime introduced as early as possible to deliver business and investor certainty for the North Sea. That is how we power the future.”