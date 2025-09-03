The first word in energy - App Image
Oil & Gas

Altrad offshore contractors to be balloted on strike action

Workers on oil platforms Magnus and Thistle Alpha are balloting over a "reneging" of a 4% wage increase. 

September 3rd 2025, 7:00 am
2 min read
File photo of striking workers and Unite union members outside the Grangemouth oil refinery in 2013.© DC Thomson & Co. Ltd
File photo of striking workers and Unite union members outside the Grangemouth oil refinery in 2013.

Floyd March

Enquest-owned Magnus and Thistle Alpha could be home to strike action, after Altrad offshore contractors are balloted on industrial action.

The UK’s largest trade union, Unite, confirmed an industrial action ballot for Altrad offshore contractors opens today and closes on 15 October.

The pay dispute is based on Altrad Employment Services Limited “reneging” on a four per cent wage increase, according to the union.

If strike action takes place, around 50 workers on the platforms would down tools effective from 1 January under the offshore Energy Services Agreement (ESA).

The ESA is a collective bargaining agreement developed through collaboration between employer signatories, trade unions, and workforce representatives.

Possible strike action would impact multiple services

The workers involved in the ballot include painters, blasters, scaffolders, thermal insulators, fabric maintenance technicians, rope access, charge hands, forepersons, supervisors and health and safety coaches.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Altrad workers fully expect their employer to honour what they are owed. The refusal by Altrad to honour this contract of employment sets a new low for the offshore workforce, which Unite will not tolerate.”

Unite claims it has “repeatedly attempted to resolve the dispute” directly and through the Advisory, conciliation and arbitration service (Acas).

Acas is an independent, government-funded body in the UK that provides free and impartial advice and dispute resolution services to help improve workplace relations for employers and employees.

Altrad ‘pins blame’ on Enquest 

Unite claims that the French energy services firm to date has “refused to meaningfully engage in either process” and instead, has blamed the operator EnQuest.

Unite industrial officer Vic Fraser added: “Unite’s members in good faith took repeated assurances from Altrad that the wage increase would be paid. Out of the blue, Altrad then sent a letter to each worker reneging on this agreement.”

“We don’t expect to see such deceitful behaviour from any employer. Our members have had enough and strike action will be inevitable unless Altrad quickly come to their senses.”

The Magnus oil platform is a fixed, fully integrated drilling and production facility in the UK’s Northern North Sea, 160 km north-east of Shetland, operated by EnQuest.

The Thistle Alpha platform was a fixed steel jacket platform in the North Sea, located northeast of Shetland, that served as the primary production hub for the Thistle oil field until EnQuest, the operator, received approval to cease production and decommission the field in 2020.

