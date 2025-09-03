Lindsey oil refinery workers are rallying outside parliament to call for urgent government action to keep the site operational and prevent it from being broken up.

Forced into liquidation with no credible buyer found, the Prax-owned Lindsey oil refinery has been in free fall since June.

The Humber refinery, which supplied 10% of the UK’s domestically produced fuel, stopped production in August after Prax Group went into administration in June 2025.

As refinery workers gather outside parliament with over 400 jobs on the line, how did it come to this?

June 2025

Winding-up order against Prax Lindsey

It all started in June this year, when the UK’s Official Receiver confirmed it had been appointed to sell assets after a winding-up order was filed against Prax Lindsey Oil Refinery Limited, Prax Storage Lindsey Limited and Prax Terminals Killingholme Limited.

The winding-up order came just five years after State Oil Group, the firm’s parent company, acquired the refinery on the Humber from TotalEnergies in 2020.

Speaking at the time, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite has constantly warned the government that its policies have placed the oil and gas industry on a cliff edge. It has failed to act and instead put its fingers in its ears.”

July 2025

No credible buyer found

Shortly afterwards, the government confirmed in late July that ‘no credible’ buyer had been found for the facility.

Energy Minister Michael Shanks expressed his disappointment and pinned the decision on the “deeply untenable position” in which the owners left Prax Lindsey oil refinery.

He claimed there had been a “thorough process to determine whether a sale was possible”.

As a result, the site began immediately winding down operations, while the official receiver continued to pursue interests in individual assets – something which continues to elude the government.

Crude oil purchases halted

The failure to find a suitable successor saw the administrator taking the decision to shutter the plant and not order any further crude for processing at the refinery.

Despite the speed of the decision, Shanks said fuel supplies had “adjusted” in the past few weeks, adding: “Our assessment suggests there isn’t an immediate risk to fuel supplies locally or in the wider area, but we’ll continue to monitor that.”

© Supplied by Prax Group

This came after shadow energy minister Andrew Bowie tabled an urgent question in the Commons on 23 July.

He highlighted the claimed 400 jobs at risk as he squeezed the minister for an update on the collapse of the company.

Last-ditch plea made to the mayor by local MPs

Just a week later, two local MPs wrote to the mayor of Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority Dame Andrea Jenkyns for clarity on the matter.

In an excerpt from the letter, Labour MP for Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes Melanie Onn and Conservative MP for Brigg and Immingham Martin Vickers asked the combined authority to consider how the £720m in devolution funds could be used “towards a temporary loan for crude purchase to enable more time for viable offers for the site to come forward”.

Failing that, the pair implored that Jenkyns use a “portion of the devolved funding to deliver a proper reskilling and retraining programme” for workers in the area.

August 2025

Production ends and workers protest Lindsey oil refinery closure

But this was to no avail, as production ended on 2 August after the site ran out of crude oil the previous day.

This was followed by a host of protests against the planned closure, with demands that the government take immediate action to secure a long-term future for the refinery.

Workers planned and executed a rally outside the site on 21 August and again over the following weekend in Cleethorpes.

© Supplied by Unite the Union

Graham said: “The government must do everything in its power to ensure a sale and safeguard jobs. Ministers should be urging any potential buyer to purchase the site as a whole to prevent it from being split into parts.

Unite has repeatedly warned that the decision to wind down the site is premature, saying that crude oil should continue to be purchased and additional time should be given to finding a viable long-term future for the refinery.

Woodmac deems Lindsey profitable

It was not just the decision to close the site that took the sector by surprise; the haste from the central government lifted more than a few eyebrows, too.

Wood Mackenzie senior vice president of refining Alan Gelder expressed his surprise at the revelations. “In 2023, Lindsey was pretty profitable; we are in the throes of 2024 calculations, but it was looking profitable too,” he said.

This assessment of profitability includes factors such as volume of crude, refining configurations, local use, export and operational costs.

Gelder added: “We have indicator margins for general industry profitability, and the expectation in 2024 is that the refinery was cash positive and has been cash positive through the first half of this year”.

More widely, Gelder explained how the closure goes against the grain of refineries across Europe, citing rising global demand.

“A lot of the capacity that’s being added is being added this year. So, if refineries have survived this year, this threat of closure should be diminishing. As demand picks up, general utilisation picks up too,” he added.

What happens next?

For now at least, the official receiver will continue to tap the industry for interest as the Lindsey Oil refinery drama continues to cascade.

Meanwhile, the refinery site will be maintained to ensure it is safe during the winding-down process.

The government and the official receiver will assess other possibilities for the future of the site, which may include the sale of parts of the business for other applications.