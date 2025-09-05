As the curtain comes down on Offshore Europe 2025, we look back at some of the best pictures from a packed week.

On Monday night, the eve of the conference, Energy Voice hosted a drinks reception sponsored by Brookson Legal.

Featuring a fireside chat between Energy Voice news editor Erikka Askeland and Marcus Kenny from the sponsor, the evening got the ball rolling in fine style.

Over the following four days, thousands descended on the P&J Live for the main event.

Politics were to the fore in the earlier part of the week as delegates gathered to explore the theme ‘unlocking Europe’s potential in offshore energy’.

A mix of panel sessions and fireside chats were held throughout the conference, bringing together young professionals as well as established industry figures.

Hundreds of exhibitors also hosted stands at the event, making for a lively and engaging week.

© DC Thomson

© DC Thomson

© DC Thomson

© DC Thomson

© DC Thomson