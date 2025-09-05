The first word in energy - App Image
Oil & Gas

31 of the best pictures from Offshore Europe 2025

September 5th 2025, 1:18 pm Updated: September 5th 2025, 1:18 pm
5 min read
A delegate poses inside the U-Boat Worx submersible as a colleague captures the moment on camera at Offshore Europe 2025.

Mark Asquith

As the curtain comes down on Offshore Europe 2025, we look back at some of the best pictures from a packed week.

On Monday night, the eve of the conference, Energy Voice hosted a drinks reception sponsored by Brookson Legal.

Featuring a fireside chat between Energy Voice news editor Erikka Askeland and Marcus Kenny from the sponsor, the evening got the ball rolling in fine style.

guests in conversation at the Energy Voice E-FWD drinks reception ahead of Offshore Europe 2025 in Aberdeen.
Guests network during the Energy Voice E-FWD drinks reception on the eve of Offshore Europe 2025 in Aberdeen.

Over the following four days, thousands descended on the P&J Live for the main event.

Politics were to the fore in the earlier part of the week as delegates gathered to explore the theme ‘unlocking Europe’s potential in offshore energy’.

A mix of panel sessions and fireside chats were held throughout the conference, bringing together young professionals as well as established industry figures.

Hundreds of exhibitors also hosted stands at the event, making for a lively and engaging week.

Two delegates watch a live equipment demonstration at an Offshore Europe 2025 exhibitor stand inside P&J Live, Aberdeen.
Visitors engage with a technical demonstration on one of the exhibition stands during Offshore Europe 2025 at P&J Live in Aberdeen.
Two delegates sit inside a U-Boat Worx demonstration submersible at Offshore Europe 2025 in Aberdeen, with subsea technology displays behind them.
Delegates climb inside a U-Boat Worx demonstration submersible, Nemo, on display at Offshore Europe 2025, highlighting advances in subsea engineering.
Attendees walk past large welcome signage for Offshore Europe 2025 at P&J Live, Aberdeen, during the opening of the energy conference. © DC Thomson
Delegates gather around the welcome signage inside P&J Live as Offshore Europe 2025 opens its four-day conference and exhibition in Aberdeen.
Two men in discussion at the Energy Voice E-FWD drinks reception in Aberdeen before the start of Offshore Europe 2025.
E-FWD editor Ed Reed and Energy Industry Council (EIC) boss Stuart Broadley are among the delegates sharing animated conversation during the Energy Voice E-FWD reception in Aberdeen on Monday, ahead of the Offshore Europe 2025 conference.
Man and woman talking with glasses of wine at the Energy Voice E-FWD drinks reception ahead of Offshore Europe 2025 in Aberdeen.
Guests enjoy conversation over drinks at the Energy Voice E-FWD reception on Monday evening, marking the start of Offshore Europe 2025 in Aberdeen.
Platters of canapés and skewers on a buffet table during the Energy Voice E-FWD drinks reception at Offshore Europe 2025 in Aberdeen.
A colourful spread of canapés and bites laid out for guests at the Energy Voice E-FWD reception in Aberdeen, kicking off Offshore Europe 2025.
Four Offshore Europe delegates stand at a window inside P&J Live, silhouetted against the daylight as they talk together. © DC Thomson
Delegates pause by the windows at P&J Live, taking a quiet moment away from the busy Offshore Europe 2025 conference.
Close-up of sparkling wine being poured into a glass at the Energy Voice E-FWD drinks reception during Offshore Europe 2025.
A glass of fizz is poured during the Energy Voice E-FWD reception in Aberdeen, marking the opening of Offshore Europe 2025.
Row of delegates seated outdoors during Offshore Europe 2025 in Aberdeen, eating lunch and checking phones during a conference break. © DC Thomson
Delegates take a break outside P&J Live during Offshore Europe 2025, catching up on emails and grabbing lunch between sessions.
Kemi Badenoch MP speaks at the podium during the opening plenary session of Offshore Europe 2025 in Aberdeen, with conference banners behind. © DC Thomson
Kemi Badenoch MP addresses the opening plenary session of Offshore Europe 2025 at P&J Live in Aberdeen.
Group of delegates take a selfie holding the Scottish Cup trophy at the Energy Voice exhibitor stand during Offshore Europe 2025 in Aberdeen.
The Energy Voice team pose with the Scottish Cup at their stand during Offshore Europe 2025, capturing a fun selfie moment with the trophy.
A delegate poses inside the U-Boat Worx submersible as a colleague captures the moment on camera at Offshore Europe 2025.
Exhibitor explains Sundström respiratory safety gear to a delegate during Offshore Europe 2025 at P&J Live.
A Sundström representative demonstrates respiratory protective equipment to delegates at Offshore Europe 2025 in Aberdeen.
Delegate lines up a golf putt on a mini course at the Air Partner exhibitor stand during Offshore Europe 2025 in Aberdeen.
Delegates take part in a putting challenge at the Air Partner stand, adding a playful touch to networking at Offshore Europe 2025.
Mo+Co exhibitor stand at Offshore Europe 2025 showing protective boots, safety helmets and high-visibility workwear as delegates speak with staff.
Delegates learn about high-performance PPE and workwear at the Mo+Co Diablo stand during Offshore Europe 2025 in Aberdeen.
Group of delegates gathered around large yellow hydraulic equipment at the Hytorc exhibitor stand during Offshore Europe 2025 in Aberdeen.
Delegates discuss heavy-duty hydraulic equipment at the Hytorc stand during Offshore Europe 2025, highlighting specialist tools used across the energy sector.
Attendees standing outside P&J Live in Aberdeen under the welcome sign for Offshore Europe 2025, as the energy conference begins. © DC Thomson
Delegates arrive at P&J Live on the opening morning of Offshore Europe 2025, gathering outside the main entrance ahead of the day’s sessions.
Black and yellow Monster Energy race car on display at the Stauff stand during Offshore Europe 2025. © DC Thomson
A Monster Energy-branded race car draws attention on the exhibition floor at Offshore Europe 2025, showcased at the Stauff stand.
Robotic arm with drill attachment operates at an exhibitor stand while delegates watch during Offshore Europe 2025 at P&J Live.
A robotic arm demonstration draws interest from delegates exploring cutting-edge engineering technology on display at Offshore Europe 2025 in Aberdeen.
Attendees use escalators at Offshore Europe 2025 in Aberdeen, with large crowds visible across the exhibition floor at P&J Live.
Delegates head between floors on the escalators at P&J Live as Offshore Europe 2025 welcomes thousands to its busy exhibition halls.
Two speakers record a live Energy Voice TV interview at Offshore Europe 2025 in Aberdeen, with microphones and mixing desk in the foreground.
Energy Voice TV hosts live interviews from the exhibition floor at Offshore Europe 2025, capturing insights from industry leaders throughout the week.
Guitarist and singer performs live at an exhibitor stand during Offshore Europe 2025 in Aberdeen, adding music to the conference atmosphere.
A musician entertains delegates with live acoustic guitar and vocals on the exhibition floor during Offshore Europe 2025 at P&J Live.
Sean Campbell from Expro talks with another delegate during Offshore Europe 2025 at P&J Live in Aberdeen.
Sean Campbell of Expro shares a light moment with a fellow delegate on the exhibition floor at Offshore Europe 2025.
Two delegates talk at a high table with drinks during a networking break at Offshore Europe 2025 in Aberdeen.
Delegates pause for conversation over coffee during Offshore Europe 2025, making valuable connections away from the main conference sessions.
Panel session “Hydrogen Unfilled Potential?” at Offshore Europe 2025 featuring Nigel Holmes, Donna Sutherland, Martyn Tulloch, Robert Seehawer, Diana Jelenova and Robert Evers on stage in Aberdeen.
Dr Nigel Holmes, Donna Sutherland, Martyn Tulloch, Robert Seehawer, Diana Jelenova and Robert Evers discuss hydrogen’s potential during a panel session at Offshore Europe 2025.
Attendees walk through the main entrance into Offshore Europe 2025 exhibition halls at P&J Live in Aberdeen, with stands visible inside.
Delegates stream into the exhibition halls at P&J Live as Offshore Europe 2025 continues to showcase global offshore energy expertise.
Wide view of Offshore Europe 2025 exhibition halls at P&J Live, Aberdeen, with international energy company stands and delegates networking.
A busy exhibition hall at P&J Live showcases hundreds of stands as Offshore Europe 2025 draws energy professionals from across the globe.
Emma Lamont, Christina Horspool and Emma Behjat speak during the Women’s Energy Network Alliance panel at Offshore Europe 2025 in Aberdeen.
Emma Lamont, Christina Horspool and Dr Emma Behjat take part in the Women’s Energy Network Alliance session at Offshore Europe 2025 on Wednesday.
Sarah Moore of Peterson Energy Logistics and Peter Costello of Shell discuss leadership and energy transition on stage at Offshore Europe 2025 in Aberdeen.
Sarah Moore, CEO of Peterson Energy Logistics, speaks with Shell’s Peter Costello on leadership and energy transition during a fireside chat at Offshore Europe 2025.
Two Offshore Europe 2025 delegates smile and chat over a laptop during a networking break at P&J Live, Aberdeen.
Members of the Energy Voice team share a laugh during a break at Offshore Europe 2025, making the most of networking opportunities in Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

Tags