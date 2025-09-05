Power Moves: Spirit Energy CEO tipped for Adura top job and more

Neil McCulloch, CEO of Spirit Energy, has been tipped to take the top job at Adura, the North Sea tie-up between Equinor and Shell.

While not officially confirmed, McCulloch received multiple congratulations from people familiar with the matter at Offshore Europe 2025 in Aberdeen this week on the new position.

McCulloch has served as head of Spirit Energy since 2022, having joined the company executive vice-president of technical & operated production in 2018.

Before that, he was chief operating officer at EnQuest.

Announced at the end of last year, Adura will combine Shell and Equinor’s North Sea assets, making it the country’s biggest independent producer. Both firms will hold a 50% share in the business.

The business is set to be headquartered in the Aberdeen city centre at the Silver Fin building on Union Street.

Mauro Piasere has been appointed as the CEO of Edinburgh-headquartered welding services provider CRC Evans.

He joins CRC Evans from Saipem SpA, where he served as chief operating officer of robotic and industrialised solutions. He also served as director of innovation and digital transformation.

His appointment comes as CRC Evans aims to fulfil its global growth ambitions. A key priority for Piasere will be to strengthen and accelerate CRC Evans’ role in delivering new energy and major infrastructure projects

Piasere, said: “This is an exciting time to join CRC Evans, as it continues its strong growth trajectory across the globe and expands into new energy and critical infrastructure markets.

“I believe that by building on its core strengths and technical excellence, the company is poised to unlock even more opportunities, accelerate its ambitions, and become an enabler of future energy infrastructure as the world balances our needs between conventional and new sustainable energy.”

The company recently added Steven Mackay as managing director for renewables and infrastructure EMEAA.

David Rodger, business development director Scotland at Statera Energy, has announced plans to step down in the coming weeks.

Writing on LinkedIn, Rodger said: “As Offshore Europe 2025 reaches a conclusion, we have seen important discussions in Aberdeen this week on the pace and direction of the energy transition that will continue to resonate within government, industry and supply chains.

“With appreciation of the legacy and contribution that so many people have given in the past, I am hopeful the North East of Scotland will continue to excel both on and offshore… delivering the vital future energy sources for everyday life.

“There is still much to play for in getting this right – in delivering a complex transition that balances climate leadership, societal acceptance and sustainable employment for generations to come.”

Rodger has held his position at Statera Energy since August 2023. Before that, he has served in senior positions at the Aberdeen Renewable Group, Shell and Vattenfall.

Iain Brotchie is coming home after being appointed as TotalEnergies vice-president for UK communications.

Brotchie has been based in Paris for the past three years as the French supermajor’s vice-president for E&P communications.

He started at the company back in 2013 when he took on the role of senior public affairs and communications advisor, working in Aberdeen.

Writing on LinkedIn, Brotchie said: “It’s wonderful to be back in Aberdeen to meet old friends and say hello to the new faces in our offices.

“It’s also great to be starting back on the week of Offshore Europe. It’s time to showcase the North Sea energy industry, a national resource that increasingly looks at risk of being squandered.”

His predecessor in the role, Jilly Powell, has also moved into a new position at TotalEnergies – talent development manager.

Chris Hudson will take on the role of business development manager at Aberdeen-based consultancy Integrity HSE.

Hudson brings over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry to the position, complemented by a broad background spanning the renewables, marine, energy, petrochemical, nuclear, and defence sectors.

He will be based at the company’s Queens Road office in Aberdeen reporting directly to head of business development Jennifer Hall, who took on the role in May this year.

Hudson’s appointment comes as part of a spree of high-profile appointments at Integrity HSE. In addition to Hall, the company has added Dr Julie Hunt as director of medical services, Tim Worth as QHSE advisor, and John Mutch as training and competence manager.

James Christie has been appointed as regional director Europe, Scandinavia, Caspian, and Africa (ESCA) at Aberdeen-based Subsea Technology & Rentals (STR).

Christie has over 25 years’ industry experience, most recently with Ashtead Technology, and will be based in Aberdeen.

STR operates globally with technology and service facilities in Aberdeen, Great Yarmouth, Houston, Perth, Singapore and invested £5m in a new Norway facility earlier this year, which Christie will oversee.

The company has doubled headcount in the last three years and now has 120 people with further growth to be delivered through strategic acquisitions, market expansion and a diversified technology and solutions offering, with plans to have a dedicated Middle East facility next year.

STR CEO Steve Steele commented: “James joins us at a hugely exciting time for STR as we continue to grow at pace, diversify our product and service offering and enter new markets.”

He added: “James brings a highly strategic approach to growth and full field development experience spanning operations, inspection, and maintenance to decommissioning, which will support our ambition to diversify and strengthen our service offering to our customers.”

STR is backed by private equity firm Star Capital, which took a majority stake in the company in December last year.

As part of its international growth plans, STR appointed Maxime Even as the general manager of its Singapore technology and service hub.

Ron Ruffini has joined RBC Capital Markets as managing director and head of commodities risk solutions for EMEA & APAC.

He joins the group from Citibank, where he was the global co-head of commodities.

In his new role, Ruffini will lead the group’s European sales coverage distributing energy, environmental and metals solutions to corporate clients and capture the market opportunity in this area.

This is in line with the company’s strategic initiative to enhance its commodities products and services, with a focus on metals and European expansion.

Ruffini will also collaborate with colleagues across corporate banking and global investment banking to strengthen its commodities footprint and client relationships in EMEA and APAC.

Based in London, he will report to head of European solutions and structured products Jason Goss.

