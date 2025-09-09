Ineos Energy calls it quits on UK investment 

Ineos Energy has announced it will cut UK funding in favour of the US, with its “proper energy security and a proper fiscal regime,” executive chairman Brian Gilvary said.

The company boss took aim at the UK’s tax policy, labelling it “one of the most unstable fiscal regimes in the world”.

This comes months after Ineos shut down its oil refinery in Grangemouth as a letter told the 400 workers impacted that “the market in Scotland has been unable to support a refinery”.

Gilvary told the Telegraph that the company would divert £3 billion of investment to the US in the wake of heightened taxes on oil and gas companies.

Previously, Ineos chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe accused the UK government of “squeezing the life out” of oil and gas in the North Sea with its tax rates on energy producers.

At the time, he called for the government to remove the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) and return tax rates for the energy industry to levels competitive with the US.

© Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

This has come to a head as the Ineos Energy chairman formally announced that the firm will be rerouting cash to the ‘drill baby drill’ policy across the pond.

The decision was down to the fact that the US “absolutely understands the importance of domestic supplies and how you can drive economic growth off the back of it,” Gilvary argued.

He said: “We have stopped investing in Britain. Our future investment will not be [in] the UK. There’s no question of that.

“The problem is that the UK has become one of the most unstable fiscal regimes in the world from a perspective of natural resources and energy.

“It means we cannot invest with any certainty because we can’t be sure what future tax rates will be.”

© Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Ineos has been scaling up US investment in recent months. In April, its energy business announced the completion the acquisition of CNOOC Energy Holdings USA’s assets in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Ineos is continuing to grow its footprint in the US with the Gulf deal. The transaction represents Ineos’ third major investment in the US in the past three years and brings the company’s global production to over 90,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

Gilvary added: “For us the future lies in other countries, mostly the United States.

“The United States has got a long track record. In the 1990s, it was producing 6.5 million barrels of oil a day and importing five million, but now it’s producing 30 million barrels a day and exporting. That’s proper energy security and a proper fiscal regime.”