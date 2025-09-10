The first word in energy - App Image
Oil & Gas

Victory gas field start up ‘imminent’

Production from Shell's Victory gas field near Shetland is "imminent".

September 10th 2025, 8:01 am Updated: September 10th 2025, 8:01 am
3 min read
Photo by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock
Ryan Duff

Production from Shell’s Victory gas field near Shetland is “imminent,” Greater Laggan Area (GLA) stakeholder Kistos reported.

The Victory field was granted development and production consent by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) in January last year.

At its peak, Shell estimates the Victory field will produce enough gas to heat almost 900,000 UK homes per year.

The NSTA and OPRED both backed the environmental credentials of Victory in 2024, with the North Sea oil regulator reported that Victory will have an expected emissions intensity of 5.3kg of carbon dioxide equivalent (kgCO2e) per barrel, compared with the 2022 UK average of 23 kgCO2e.

Shell plans to develop Victory as a single subsea tie-back well to TotalEnergies’ existing GLA infrastructure, via a new 10-mile pipeline.

Victory is set to transfer ownership to Shell and Equinor’s UK independent joint venture, Adura, when the company opens its doors.

Adura is set to materialise by the end of this year and will become the UK’s largest oil and gas company.

Victory adds to GLA future prospects as Ithaca also hopes to deliver its Tornado development off Shetland.

In August, the firm announced that its Tornado gas discovery prospect is advancing through frontend engineering and design (FEED) towards a final investment decision, with the NSTA making no objections to the concept.

“We would see this third-party cost sharing as further boosting the economics for Kistos,” commented Ashley Kelty, Panmure Liberum director and oil and gas research analyst.

TotalEnergies to operate GLA ‘responsibly and efficiently’

Ownership of the GLA has been thrust upon French supermajor Total Energies after it tried to offload the asset, alongside its Shetland Gas Plant, to Prax.

The deal failed to materialise when Prax fell into financial ruin, resulting in TotalEnergies retaining ownership.

Despite this, Kistos said that it is “confident that TotalEnergies will continue to operate the assets responsibly and efficiently”.

Kistos eagerly awaits first production from Victory as it will provide “significant” operations expenditure savings for GLA partners, the firm wrote.

Greater Laggan Area Kistos
Shetland Gas Plant, which takes gas produced from the Greater Laggan Area.

The firm offered further news on its UK operations as it announced that it is set to take a final investment decision (FID) on its Hole House onshore gas storage site in the third quarter of this year.

“If positive, it is expected to increase working capacity by a further 63%. A further announcement will be made at the point the FID is made,” Kistos told shareholders on Wednesday.

Hole House is located north of Crewe in Cheshire, and it, alongside the neighbouring
Hill Top site, has the ability to deliver up to 11% of the UK’s flexible gas capacity.

Both sites are located on farms with cattle, sheep and crops. Hole House was developed for gas storage in the late 1990s and was operational from 2001 through to 2018.

Kistos now looks to bring the site back into operation.

