Petrofac reaches restructuring agreement with Samsung and Saipem

Samsung and Saipem had objected to a restructuring plan for Petrofac approved by the UK's High Court over a dispute relating to a clean fuels project at a Thai Oil refinery.

September 11th 2025, 2:51 pm
2 min read
Petrofac© Petrofac
A Petrofac worker in the North Sea.
Mathew Perry

Reporter

Embattled oil and gas services firm Petrofac has reached an agreement with Saipem and Samsung E&A which could allow a financial restructure to proceed.

Petrofac said the “agreement in principle” will “enable the restructuring to proceed with the consent of those parties”.

In recent years, Petrofac has seen its share price plummet as the London-listed company struggled to deal with mounting debts.

In May, the UK’s High Court approved the company’s plans to raise $355 million (£280m) in funding as part of a rescue deal.

However, Samsung and Saipem successfully challenged the restructure in the Court of Appeal, forcing Petrofac to further extend its debt standstill.

The disagreement between Saipem and Samsung relates to a clean fuels project at a Thai Oil refinery.

The work did not pan out as intended and Thai Oil launched arbitration.

Petrofac restructuring plan

Petrofac said the deal’s commercial terms are support by its bondholders “subject to the agreement of longform documents”.

The company said it will now “work to conclude discussions with key stakeholders on next steps towards implementation of the restructuring”.

Subject to approvals and meeting certain conditions, Petrofac said it expects to complete its restructuring plan by the end of November.

Petrofac did not outline the terms of its agreement with Saipem and Samsung, but the deal could pave the way for the firm to eventually resume share trading.

Panmure Liberum research analyst Ashley Kelty said the agreement is “positive” for Petrofac, however he said the lack of detail is “probably down to the fairly hefty haircut that the partners will have to take to move on from the deal”.

The company’s long-running financial woes had led to speculation from analysts that it would need to sell off non-core assets to service its debts.

