Spirit Energy unveils arsenal of Morecambe Hub upgrades

Aberdeen-based energy company Spirit Energy has invested £20 million to boost production at its Morecambe hub, including an upgrade of the compressor on the central processing complex (CPC) and the unmanned DPPA platform’s wells.

The improvements to the fields, located in the East Irish Sea, could increase production from the field by around 300,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) annually – enough to power an extra 130,000 UK homes for one year, according to Spirit Energy.

Part of the investment to enhance gas production from the DPPA platform’s production wells in the North Morecambe field involved a series of interventions in the casings of five wells, improving productivity and enabling higher gas rates.

Increased gas production from CPC platform

The campaign followed an upgrade of the compressor on the CPC platform to lower pressure and increase gas production from South Morecambe. Spirit Energy also introduced agents into some of the wells, aimed at improving gas flow.

Morecambe has been producing gas for nearly 40 years.

Spirit Energy chief executive, Neil McCulloch, said: “We are playing our part to boost UK energy security by optimising production from our Morecambe hub. In parallel, we are prolonging the life of the fields and assets to ensure a smooth transition from gas production to carbon storage, as part of our Morecambe net zero (MNZ) project.

“Our goal is to create an overlap between producing gas from the Morecambe hub and storing carbon emissions in the depleted fields. We are demonstrating how energy companies can progress through the energy transition,” he added.

Gas set to stay while CCS plans develop

The work exemplifies Spirit Energy’s strategy of extracting from its existing UK gas reserves while preparing to transform the North and South Morecambe fields into the offshore carbon store through its Morecambe net zero (MNZ) peak cluster project.

The carbon capture and storage (CCS) project also received a boost in July, with an investment commitment from the National Wealth Fund of £28.6m.

Unlike HyNet and the East coast cluster, the MNZ is not part of the track-1 cluster programme, which was confirmed in late 2021 and aims to help the government’s target of storing 20-30 MtCO2 per year by 2030.

Working with its peak cluster partners, comprising four cement and lime producers, Spirit Energy’s MNZ store will be home to 40% of the CO2 emissions associated with UK cement production.

Spirit’s majority shareholder, Centrica, has also partnered with X-energy to develop advanced nuclear technology, agreed to take a 15% stake in Sizewell C and is in the process of acquiring the Isle of Grain LNG terminal.