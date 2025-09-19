The first word in energy - App Image
Oil & Gas

WATCH: Beat your friends at retro game Oil Rig

Become a millionaire or go broke – oil drilling is a cutthroat game.

September 19th 2025, 9:52 am
2 min read

Not everyone can experience drilling an oil rig in real life, but thanks to one retro video game, you can experience it from your desk.

Oil Rig by Joe Rhodes is a 1988 game for the BBC Micro for up to four players and is available to play for free in your browser. Challenge your friends and colleagues to see who can make the most money after 15 turns and become millionaires from drilling oil.

The game is simple – you have a 15×10 grid and it is up to you to choose where to drill.

Each square comes with a percentage change of striking oil and a cost per drilling 50 metres. It is random, so sometimes you will strike oil after having to pay for a mere 100 metres of drilling. Sometimes, the well is dry and you spend tens of thousands of pounds for nothing.

Generally, the higher the likelihood of striking oil, the less you have to drill and the higher revenues you receive for week.

The best Energy Voice managed to get was £10,000 – but we think that can beaten.

Striking oil in Oil Rig!

Over 15 turns, you need to build up your empire of oil rigs to produce as much revenue as possible.

Sometimes, you can sell your oil rigs as well – underperforming wells can be gotten rid of, or you can get a quick cash injection towards the end of the game to overtake the other players.

In the end, it is all about making that cold hard cash, so be ruthless and see who makes the most.

If that has whetted your appetite for some retro gaming, Oil Rig is not the only game out there. Energy Voice previously played North Sea Oil, another drilling simulator.

Or if you have more modern tastes, there is also Still Wakes the Deep, a horror game inspired by the Brent Delta platform.

