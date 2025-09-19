Altrad workers vote overwhelmingly for strike action on Bacton Terminal

Altrad workers at the Shell Bacton gas terminal voted to strike in a row over pay after 100% of participating members backed strike action on a 96% turnout.

The French-based firm had previously offered a one-time 4% pay uplift, which GMB, the union representing the workers, said falls short of the two-year deal of 11.3% and 5.5% proposed under the national agreement for the engineering construction industry (NAECI).

The NAECI sets terms and conditions of employment for hourly-paid engineering construction workers on major and basic engineering construction projects and repair and maintenance sites.

Strike could bring the terminal “to a standstill”

According to the union, Altrad workers at an adjacent site are being “paid more for the same work,” following another dispute resolved by them.

GMB regional organiser Paul Block said: “GMB representatives have worked hard to try and negotiate a resolution to this dispute. This mandate shows the strength of feeling among our membership.

“It is in the best interests of Altrad management to reflect on this result, listen to our members, and come back to the table urgently. Failure to resolve this dispute will result in strike action, which would bring work on this site to a standstill,” he added.

Bacton CCUS and Hydrogen plans

Handling up to a third of Britain’s gas supply fed by North Sea gas fields, the terminal is also responsible for importing and exporting gas from Europe.

It is also home to plans for transformation into a carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) facility.

It would involve repurposing infrastructure to capture and store CO2 and produce blue hydrogen using natural gas.

The captured CO2 will be transported via pipelines to offshore storage sites, such as the depleted Hewett gas field.

Oil and gas company Perenco recently injected CO2 into a depleted natural gas reservoir in the Leman gas field, which is connected to the Bacton terminal, 30 miles off the Norfolk coast.